Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn signed a two-fight deal prior to their first fight in April. Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images)

Conor Benn has said that his planned rematch with Chris Eubank Jr. is "falling apart," although he did not provide many further details as to why.

A second fight between the two was set for Sept. 20 in London at a yet to be determined venue following their first encounter in April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Both fighters signed a two-fight deal prior to the first bout and while a rematch date was announced by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and owner of Ring Magazine, neither Eubank Jr. or his promoter BOXXER have commented.

Benn told Ring Magazine -- who have also declared they will have no involvement in the rematch despite promoting the first bout -- that he was ready for Sept. 20.

"This rematch falling apart had nothing to do with me," Benn said.

"I was ready to go on the scheduled Sept. 20 date. I'm not sure what happened to Chris Eubank."

BOXXER declined to comment when approached by ESPN.