The rematch between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will take place on Sept. 20 in London.

Turki Alalshikh -- the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority and owner of Ring Magazine who will promote the fight -- confirmed the news on Sunday.

Eubank Jr. won their first encounter at a sold out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by unanimous decision in April. The contest was a thrilling one and led to calls of a rematch, which Alalshikh said in the aftermath would be planned for September.

Sept. 27 was the date originally floated, but with Tottenham Hotspur set to play Wolves at home that day, the Sept. 20 has been rubber stamped, although a venue has not been announced.

Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn, said both sides are contractually obligated to host the fight in Tottenham, but that could yet change.

"Spurs is contracted, it's a fantastic stadium and it worked extremely well the first time," Hearn told Ring Magazine.

"Obviously, it was sold out and this fight's even bigger, so you could possibly look at Wembley to increase the capacity, but that will be a decision for His Excellency and Ring Magazine to make the final call."