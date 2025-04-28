Conor Benn has claimed that he wants a rematch against Chris Eubank Jr. after suffering a 116-112 unanimous decision loss to his bitter rival. (0:55)

Chris Eubank Jr. has been discharged from the hospital following his thrilling win over Conor Benn on Saturday.

The 35-year-old was taken straight to the hospital after the fight on Saturday night as part of a standard precautionary measure. Sources told ESPN that he did not have a broken jaw as Benn had suggested.

Eubank Jr. unanimously outpointed Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their 12-round nontitle middleweight bout.

It was a fight years in the making, with their 2022 bout cancelled days before it was supposed to happen after Benn tested positive for a banned substance

"Well it took nearly 3 years but we finally got the job done," Eubank Jr. said in a post on X on Monday.

"Big shout out to everyone that supported the fight on Saturday & made it the once in a lifetime event that it was ... without the fans none of this is possible, thank you."

