Chris Eubank Jr. has been discharged from the hospital following his thrilling win over Conor Benn on Saturday.
The 35-year-old was taken straight to the hospital after the fight on Saturday night as part of a standard precautionary measure. Sources told ESPN that he did not have a broken jaw as Benn had suggested.
Eubank Jr. unanimously outpointed Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their 12-round nontitle middleweight bout.
It was a fight years in the making, with their 2022 bout cancelled days before it was supposed to happen after Benn tested positive for a banned substance
"Well it took nearly 3 years but we finally got the job done," Eubank Jr. said in a post on X on Monday.
"Big shout out to everyone that supported the fight on Saturday & made it the once in a lifetime event that it was ... without the fans none of this is possible, thank you."
Information from ESPN's James Regan contributed to this report.