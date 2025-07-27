Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Claressa Shields successfully defended her undisputed heavyweight crown with a unanimous decision victory versus tough-nosed, New Zealand native Lani Daniels at the Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

The judges scored the bout 100-90, 99-91, 99-91 in favor of Shields.

The victory marked the first time that Shields (17-0, 3 KOs) has fought twice in a calendar year since 2022. In February, she made history as the first boxer -- man or woman -- to achieve undisputed status in three weight divisions with a unanimous decision win over Danielle Perkins as a heavyweight in her hometown of Flint, Michigan.

Daniels, the reigning IBF light heavyweight champion, last fought in September and had won seven straight fights before the bout against Shields.