WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora will put his title on the line against Keith Thurman in October, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

The fight is slated to take place in Las Vegas as a PBC on Prime PPV headliner, sources said. The venue and date have yet to be confirmed, although reports have suggested Oct. 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) successfully defended his title against Tim Tszyu with a seventh-round stoppage in July on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao's majority draw against Mario Barrios. It was a rematch of their March 2024 fight in which Fundora stepped in on short notice to replace an injured Thurman and won by split decision. The rematch had a far more definitive conclusion, with Fundora forcing Tszyu to quit on the stool before the start of the eighth round.

Fundora, 27, will now face the man he replaced as world champion for his third title defense.

Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs), 36, has struggled to stay healthy and has fought only twice since dropping a decision to Pacquiao in 2019. In his most recent outing in March, Thurman knocked out Brock Jarvis in the third round. This will be Thurman's second fight at 154 pounds after a long reign as a welterweight champion from 2016 to 2019.

