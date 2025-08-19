Open Extended Reactions

Amir Khan retired from boxing in 2022. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Former junior welterweight champion Amir Khan will promote a boxing card in Nigeria in October.

The card will be headlined by cruiserweights Brandon Glanton and Rocky Fielding in Lagos.

Khan, 38, has turned his hand to promoting fights since his last fight -- a defeat to Kell Brook -- in 2022.

"I'm thrilled to bring world-class boxing and the world's eyes onto Nigeria for the first time," Khan said.

- Itauma claims devastating Round 1 KO of Whyte

- Usyk to take time in choosing next opponent

"This event is about more than just fights -- it's about inspiring a new generation and showcasing the heart and skill of Nigerian boxers alongside international stars.

"Lagos is ready to shine."

Glanton vs. Fielding -- which will be held on Nigerian Independence Day on Oct. 1 -- tops the first major boxing card to be held in Nigeria.

British light heavyweight Dan Azeez (21-2-1, 13 KOs), who has Nigerian heritage, will look to get back to winning ways on the undercard.

"Fighting in Nigeria on Independence Day is a dream come true. This is for my heritage, my people, and my pride" Azeez said.

"I'm ready to put on a show and honor Nigeria with every punch I throw."