Oleksandr Usyk is in no rush to choose his next opponent as he recovers from an injury and has "earned the right to choose his own future," his team have said.

Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) knocked Daniel Dubois out in Round 5 at Wembley Stadium last month to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion.

The Ukrainian was immediately ordered by the WBO to fight their interim champion Joseph Parker and given 30 days from July 22 to negotiate before purse bids would be ordered.

Since then, Usyk's team have asked the governing body for an extension. Having requested for 90 extra days, the WBO granted 30 more.

Oleksandr Usyk beat Daniel Dubois in July. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Serhii Lapin, Usyk's childhood friend and director of his team, said they would not be rushed into deciding their next move.

"Throughout his entire professional career, both Oleksandr Usyk and our whole team have proven that we respect all potential opponents as well as the rules that govern professional boxing," Lapin told Ready to Fight.

"Over the past year and a half, Usyk has accomplished a historic achievement by becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion twice. That demanded tremendous physical and mental effort, and great sacrifice.

"The champion has earned the chance to let his body recover from the effects of a punishing training regime and from injuries that are often invisible to the outside world.

"And, ultimately, simply to rest and spend time with his family. Most importantly: he has earned the right to choose his own future -- and to take the time he needs to make that decision.

"So, guys, don't push the horses."

Usyk beat Tyson Fury twice in 2024 before taking the rematch with Dubois.