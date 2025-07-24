Speaking after becoming a three-time undisputed champion, Oleksandr Usyk revealed his plans to continue fighting but is unsure of his next opponent. (1:22)

The WBO has ordered heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to begin negotiations over a mandatory title defense against Joseph Parker.

Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) reclaimed the undisputed heavyweight championship, unifying all four titles for the second time with a fifth-round TKO win over Daniel Dubois on July 19 at London's Wembley Stadium.

Usyk, 38, entered the rematch as the WBA, WBO and WBC champion. Dubois held the IBF title Usyk had relinquished to prioritize a rematch with Tyson Fury.

Parker (36-3, 24 KOs), who has been on a sensational run of fights, won the interim WBO title against Zhilei Zhang in March 2024 and is thus the mandatory challenger to Usyk, the undisputed champion.

According to the WBO, the partiers have 30 days to reach an agreement before the fight goes to a purse bid.

"By virtue of this order, the parties have thirty (30) days upon issuance of this letter to reach terms," the WBO said in a letter sent to Olekandr Usyk's team and Joseph Parker's team on Tuesday.

"Failure to do so will result in this committee ordering purse bid proceedings in accordance with WBO regulations of World Championship Contests."

The minimum bid is set for $1,000,000. Frank Warren, Parker's promoter, said after Usyk's victory over Dubois that Usyk's first defense should be against Joe Parker, and added that it would be a great fight.

"I mean I would like to see the Joe Parker fight. Joe deserves it," Warren said. "He's on a run himself, same as Daniel was on, and that's the fight that's been ordered."

Usyk had previously become undisputed champ by defeating Fury in May 2024, but relinquished the IBF belt a month later to do a rematch with Fury instead of fighting then mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic.

He won the belt by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2026, and after two successful defenses, he lost the title to Anthony Joshua in March 2018 by unanimous decision, before losing another decision to Dillian Whyte in July 2018.

Since then, Parker has won 12 of 13 fights, including impressive victories over Deontay Wilder in 2023, Zhilei Zhang in 2024 and Martin Bakole back in February.

Usyk defended the belt in February with a Round 2 knockout win over Martin Bakole in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk and Parker have 30 days to reach an agreement for their fight or the WBO will order purse bid proceedings.