Darren Till: I run Misfits; Luke Rockhold is just next on my hit list

Open Extended Reactions

When Darren Till started out in Misfits boxing, there was talk it could potentially lead to a return to the UFC.

But, after headlining big shows in the UK and with a 3-0 professional record, the former UFC middleweight contender has now set his sights continuing his domination of the sometimes bizarre but always entertaining world of influencer/crossover boxing.

Next up it's Luke Rockhold in Manchester, England on Aug. 30. The former UFC middleweight champion will be by far the toughest test and biggest name Till has faced in the squared circle in a fight that promises fireworks.

Luke Rockhold (R) and Darren Till face off on Saturday. James Fearn/Getty Images

There is no doubt Misfits is growing -- particularly in the UK -- bridging the gap between boxing and influencer culture, attracting young fans to the sport in its own unique way. Former UFC star Tony Ferguson fights on the undercard on Saturday in his first foray into professional boxing, taking on YouTuber "Salt Papi" (real name Nathaniel Bustamante).

But it is Till who has been key to the recent uptick in interest; a big, respectable name in the combat world with the personality that suits Misfits. While Saturday's fight against Rockhold is the last on Till's deal with the promotion, sources have told ESPN talks are ongoing that will likely see the Brit offered a new multi-fight deal.

Till may not have initially envisaged Misfits as a long-term option, but he has become a major attraction and his participation benefits all involved.

"As much as it is the circus, it's getting very professional," Till told ESPN ahead of his bout against Rockhold.

"I treat fighting like it should be treated, it's no joke, it's no game and it shouldn't be called a sport.

"At the end of the day I run misfits now don't I? Misfits is mine. I choose who I fight. I'll fight anyone [but] they've got to be a big name. Luke was next on the hit list."

A win over Rockhold is crucial, but the American will want to make a statement of his own on this side of the pond.

Till has a 3-0 record in professional boxing. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

"He's a former strike force UFC champion," Till says. "He is no man to look past, but that's why I'm training so hard. That's why I would never overlook him that's why I'm focused, razor sharp. He's going to bring everything but isn't that what you want from fighting."

If you think that sounds slightly too cordial for Misfits, you would be correct and Till doesn't disappoint.

"Luke's just a d-------" Till said. "Don't get me twisted, he's a brilliant fighter and he obviously can box but, I don't know, people like Luke, I just feel it's necessary to talk s--- to people like Luke because [he's] just a w-----."

Rockhold shares a similar view on Till and doesn't buy into the Brit's confidence. He thinks Till has been partying too much.

"I got people. You want to go [to] Ibiza... I see you, Darren, you stay in Ibiza on the stage looking like a 50-year-old man ... I'm going to get you boy," Rockhold says.

Rockhold is 40.

Luke Rockhold's last UFC fight was in 2022 Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

He has been to the top of the UFC, putting his body and mind through all the trials and tribulations it takes to get there.

So, apart from maybe time in the spotlight and money, why keep going?

"People give up too early. I think people give in to the haters and everyone wants to judge. Everyone wants people to retire," Rockhold explains. "I think that's the motivation. In my thirties I took time for granted. I'm 40 now and once you're 40 you really start to realize that there's no time to waste and you earn it every day.

"Even if I go out and have a couple drinks, I'm going to wake up in the morning, I'm going to hit a run.

"You got to stay hard. Life's getting too easy, and I believe in a little bit of pushing yourself to the extent of hunting and being hunted. I think it makes life a lot more real, a lot more balanced.

"And I'm pretty f------ good at what I do still."