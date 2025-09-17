Terence Crawford joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss how it felt to defeat Canelo Alvarez in a blockbuster match. (1:15)

Terence Crawford's trainer Brian "BoMac" McIntyre will help prepare Chris Eubank Jr. for his rematch against Conor Benn.

Eubank and Benn will face off for a second time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Nov. 15

Fresh off helping Crawford to his historic win over Canelo Alvarez on Saturday, McIntyre was alongside Eubank in London on Wednesday for the pre-fight news conference.

The pair first linked up before Eubank's rematch with Liam Smith in 2023, which he won by knockout having lost the first fight.

Asked how the rematch with Benn might shape up, McIntyre said: "I'm happy to be a part of it. After I watched the first fight -- he tried to get me [then] but the timing wasn't right -- it was a no brainer.

Brian McIntyre joined Chris Eubank Jr for a news conference at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

"This is no knock on them [Benn's team] over there, but I believe it's going to be a little bit easier next time."

Eubank Jr. interjected with his coach, saying: "They said I'm too old."

McIntyre responded: "They're gonna find out."

Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) won the first fight in April by unanimous decision.

While he won on all three cards, it was a non-stop back-and-forth battle, with Benn (23-1, 14 KOs) having plenty of success and hurting his opponent on several occasions. Eubank was forced to spend some time in the hospital after the fight.

The nature of the bout, which was all action from the first bell to the last, left fans wanting more.