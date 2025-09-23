Open Extended Reactions

The rules for the Nov. 14 showdown between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis were revealed by Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian at a Monday news conference in New York.

The fight will be a 10-round exhibition, with three-minute rounds contested at a maximum weight of 195 pounds. The fighters will wear 12-ounce gloves on the night of the fight.

By comparison, boxers who fight at welterweight (147 pounds) and lower wear 8-ounce gloves, which is what Davis is accustomed to.

Paul has fought all his bouts with 10-ounce gloves -- normal for fights above welterweight -- outside of the Mike Tyson exhibition last November, when both fighters wore 14-ounce gloves.

Although the Paul-Davis fight has been deemed an exhibition, meaning the result won't impact either of their professional records, there will be three ringside judges scoring the fight and a winner will be determined if it goes the distance.

Last week, it was announced that the fight was relocated from State Farm Arena in Atlanta to Kaseya Center in Miami after Most Valuable Promotions withdrew its request to stage the fight in Georgia.

Rick Thompson, chairman of the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission (GAEC), was critical of the fight taking place due to the weight disparity between the fighters and told USA Today that the promotional outfit was "promoting something they should not have been."

Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) is the current WBA lightweight champion and weighed in at 133.8 pounds for his last fight, a controversial majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr. He has never fought at a weight class above 140 pounds in his professional career.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) is currently campaigning at cruiserweight and weighed in at 199.4 pounds for his June win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He has weighed in as high as 227.2 pounds for the Tyson fight and as low as 183.75 pounds for his February 2023 loss to Tommy Fury.