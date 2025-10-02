Open Extended Reactions

Manny Pacquiao continues to be a busy man in and out of the boxing ring.

The 46-year-old Filipino sensation is planning to return to the ring in January and has a target in mind: WBA welterweight champion Rolando "Rolly" Romero.

It would be Pacquiao's first fight since a majority draw against WBC 147-pound champion Mario Barrios in July, when the Class of 2025 International Boxing Hall of Famer was bidding to break his own record as the oldest fighter to win a welterweight title.

"We would have loved to fight again before the end of the year, but the timing didn't work out," Pacquiao's longtime adviser, Sean Gibbons, told ESPN. "2026 will be a new year with new beginnings and hopefully a new opponent. I think the perfect time for Manny to make a statement to come back is January, and I think the perfect opponent is Rolly Romero."

Sources confirmed to ESPN that negotiations for a January fight for Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs) already have begun.

Outside the ring, Pacquiao will have his hands full launching Manny Pacquiao Promotions in the United States, with the inaugural fight card taking place Nov. 29 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. The event will mark the professional debut of Pacquiao's oldest son, Manny "Jimuel" Pacquiao Jr., against an opponent to be announced.

Pacquiao Jr., 24, spent three years in the amateur ranks and currently trains at Los Angeles' famed Wild Card Boxing Gym under the guidance of Marvin Somodio.

"It is an honor to bring Manny Pacquiao Promotions to the U.S.," Pacquiao said in a statement. "Nov. 29 marks a pivotal new beginning. Some of my greatest memories took place in U.S. rings, and I'm proud to now create opportunities for the next generation of champions. With talent-rich events like this one, we will spotlight rising contenders and provide a platform for fighters to perform on a global stage."

The card will be headlined by Elijah Pierce (21-2, 17 KOs) and Lorenzo Parra (23-1-1, 17 KOs) in a 12-round WBO featherweight title eliminator.