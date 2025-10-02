Boxing real or Not: Gervonta Davis' future, Teofimo-Shakur, more

Open Extended Reactions

Gervonta "Tank" Davis is one of the best fighters in boxing and only 30 years old, but he recently hinted at the possibility of retiring from the sport. "It's close," he said during an interview with Stephen A. Smith on "First Take" in February. Davis will face Jake Paul in an exhibition match on Nov. 14, but what about after that? Will he really retire?

With that in mind, Lamont Roach Jr., who fought Davis to a controversial majority draw on March 1, is moving on from waiting for a rematch and is looking to fight a former Davis opponent, Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz. But how close is that fight from happening?

WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jr. and WBC lightweight champ Shakur Stevenson have been calling each other out for a fight this year. While they have a verbal agreement, will the fight happen?

Newly crowned undisputed super middleweight champion Terence Crawford has a decision to make after outpointing Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 13 to win the titles. Will he stay at 168 pounds, move down to 154, where he fought before Canelo, or explore the 160-pound division in a quest to win a title in a sixth division?

On Nov. 22, on one of the best boxing cards to include four title matches, Brian Norman Jr. defends his WBO welterweight title against Devin Haney. With both fighters looking to make a statement in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will the fight end in a KO?

Andreas Hale answers these questions and more, separating what's real and what's not.

Real or not: Gervonta Davis will fight again after the Jake Paul fight

Gervonta "Tank" Davis could walk away from boxing after his fight against Jake Paul in November. Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Not real. I hope I'm wrong about this, but Tank just hasn't seemed all that interested in boxing lately and has long discussed an early retirement from the sport. He has made it clear that he fights for financial gain and competing for legacy is simply not what motivates him.

"After next year, I'm out of this ... out of the sport," Davis said in an interview with Fight Hub TV before his majority draw with Roach. And rather than face Roach in an immediate rematch, Davis opted to fight in an exhibition with the much larger Paul. The Paul fight has been on his radar for quite some time, and the massive payday that will accompany it could see Davis comfortably retire. Or, at the very least, he could sit on the sideline until an even bigger fight materializes. Unfortunately, that means fights against top boxers such as Stevenson, Haney and Lopez won't happen any time soon. Maybe a 2026 fight with Manny Pacquiao would provide enough financial upside to entice Davis back into the ring. As of now, it's difficult to see a fight motivating Davis to continue fighting after Paul.

Real or not: Teofimo Lopez Jr. will fight Shakur Stevenson next

Teofimo Lopez, above, is looking to defend his WBO junior welterweight title against lightweight champ Shakur Stevenson. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Real. Even though an August fight between Lopez and Haney fell apart, the idea that Lopez avoids opponents is greatly exaggerated. People thought he was over his head for calling for a fight with Vasiliy Lomachenko. He rose to the occasion in 2020 and dethroned a pound-for-pound great. He did the same thing in 2023 when he stepped up to fight Josh Taylor. As for Stevenson, he's been salivating for a big name to call him out.

This fight has been teased a few times in recent weeks, and the two fighters seemingly agreed to it during the Canelo-Crawford postfight news conference. ESPN spoke with Lopez at the news conference, and he said he intends to fight Stevenson in early 2026.

Lopez and Stevenson know what's at stake, as the winner will not only move up the pound-for-pound ladder but also could get a chance to become a true box office draw. Both have a lot to prove to the world and appear ready to settle their differences in the ring in one of the first big fights of 2026.

Real or not: Terence Crawford's next fight will be at 160 pounds

After defeating Canelo Alvarez in September, Terence Crawford, right, could move back to the middleweight division for his next fight. Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Real ... if he fights again. After he beat Canelo last month to become the first men's fighter in the four-belt era to be undisputed champion in three weight classes, it's difficult to see what Crawford can do for an encore. People have been clamoring for Crawford to move up to light heavyweight to fight WBC champion David Benavidez or WBO, IBF and WBA champ Dmitry Bivol, but even "Bud" knows his limits and summarily dismissed the idea of moving up in weight again. Crawford moved up to super middleweight only because he realized that Canelo was a "small" 168-pound fighter. Now that he's accomplished what many said he couldn't, his business at super middleweight appears to be complete. It would probably be a tough task to get back down to 154 pounds, but there's one weight class that he skipped. If he wants to chase a world title in a sixth division, he could fight at middleweight.

The first thought is that there isn't a 160-pound world champion with a big name, as Carlos Adames (WBC), Erislandy Lara (WBA) and Janibek Alimkhanuly (WBO & IBF) are the current titleholders. But keep in mind that in Crawford's fight right before Canelo, he faced Israil Madrimov -- a champion but not a big name and a very high-risk, low-reward opponent. If there's a world title up for grabs and a chance to add to his legacy, Crawford is interested. Also, given the time that Crawford takes between fights, it's possible that a more enticing option emerges or one of the middleweight champions becomes undisputed. That being said, Crawford just celebrated his 38th birthday and won't hang around much longer. But if he does continue his boxing career, it will only be to make more history.

Real or not: Lamont Roach Jr.'s next opponent will be Isaac Cruz

Lamont Roach Jr., left, won't wait for a rematch against Gervonta "Tank" Davis. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Real. Once it was clear that the proposed August rematch with Gervonta Davis was off the table, Roach and his team went to work to secure a fight to capitalize on the momentum he gained in the draw against Davis back in March. ESPN learned that Roach had been linked to a fight with Gabriel Flores, but it was never finalized. Sources have told ESPN that it's increasingly likely Roach will face former Davis opponent Pitbull Cruz. Sources told ESPN there are still many details to iron out before the fight becomes official, including the date, location and if the fight is strong enough to headline a PBC on Prime Video pay-per-view.

Sources also said both sides want the fight to take place before the end of the year, but dates and venues are limited. The fight is being targeted for December, but other variables are unknown. If the fight is finalized, it will be the perfect matchup for Roach. Facing a former Davis opponent will bring name recognition, and the matchup could deliver an exciting fight for the fans.

Real or not: Brian Norman Jr. vs. Devin Haney will end by KO

Devin Haney, right, scored a unanimous decision against Jose Ramirez in New York City in May. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Not real. It's no secret that Norman has fight-altering power with 22 of his 28 wins coming by knockout and his three most recent fights ending inside the distance. However, Haney is far better than anyone that Norman has faced in his career. While Haney's performance against Ryan Garcia last year was hard to watch, he did pick himself up off the canvas three times against Garcia -- who was later fined and suspended for PED use after the fight -- and he made it to the final bell in a loss that was rightfully overturned to a no contest.

Haney's unwillingness to engage during his May fight against Jose Ramirez may have people questioning if the Garcia fight damaged him beyond repair. But Haney is a very, very good and technically sound boxer with a sharp jab, solid defense and great footwork. Norman will need to be fundamentally sound in order to earn the win, and chasing a knockout could see him get outclassed by Haney. This will likely be a chess match where both fighters are cautious. It's possible that one of them can hit the deck, but I don't see a scenario where the judges won't be needed to determine the outcome.