Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis: All you need to know about the Nov. 14 fight

The announcement that Jake Paul's next opponent will be WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis on Friday, Nov. 14, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta (streamed live on Netflix) came out of nowhere, as Paul had been in the news for a potential heavyweight showdown with former unified champion Anthony Joshua, and Davis had been linked to a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. after their majority draw in March. However, Paul and Davis came to an agreement Wednesday for a fight between two of the biggest names in boxing that, for now, is labeled as an exhibition.

After the news comes the question: Why is this fight happening?

How did it come together, what happened to the other names each fighter was linked to and, ultimately, what does it all mean? Let's try to make sense of this fight between a 135-pound world champion and a YouTuber-turned-prizefighter who last fought at the cruiserweight limit of 200 pounds.

Why is Jake Paul fighting Gervonta Davis?

In August 2021, Paul revealed a "hit list" of opponents he wanted to fight. At the time, Paul was 3-0 in his boxing career with wins over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, NBA Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson and MMA fighter Ben Askren. The future opponents list included Tyron Woodley (who Paul was slated to fight later that month), Canelo Alvarez, UFC fighters Nate or Nick Diaz, Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor, boxers "Timmy Fury" (Tommy Fury), Gervonta Davis, fellow YouTuber KSI and Paul's older brother, Logan, who now competes in WWE.

He has since fought three people on that list (Nate Diaz, Fury and Woodley, twice). Davis will be the fourth. In 2021, many of these names seemed out of reach, considering Paul's lack of experience, but as his stature in the sport has grown, Paul has become a name that many fighters want to fight because of the tremendous visibility and financial upside it brings. Davis has long shown interest in fighting Paul, and the two have sent jabs at each other on social media.

Earlier this year, the two sides negotiated a fight, but when Davis fought to a surprising majority draw with Roach in March, plans were put on hold, sources close to the negotiations told ESPN. Paul went on to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. while Davis mulled his options. Ultimately, Davis put the rematch with Roach on the back burner and finalized the deal with Paul.

Why is the fight happening?

Both sides realize this fight would be a big cultural event. Like it or not, Paul is one of the biggest attractions in boxing, and Davis has proved to be box office whenever he fights. Although Paul is significantly larger than Davis, he believes Paul would be easy work. Paul and his Most Valuable Promotions will put on the event that will no doubt reach a massive audience when it streams globally on Netflix.

Ever since McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. raked in millions with their crossover fight in 2017, the boxing world has seen the absurd financial upside of these types of fights. Are they cashing in? Absolutely.

As Mayweather once said on the HBO show "24/7" ahead of his fight with Shane Mosley: "I'm a prizefighter. That's what I'm supposed to fight for: a prize!"

Is this a real fight? Isn't Gervonta Davis a champion at 135 pounds, and isn't Jake Paul a 200-pound cruiserweight?

Define "real." Will Paul and Davis try to take each other's heads off when the bell rings? Yes. That will be real. Will it be an actual sanctioned boxing match? Probably not. There will be a sizable weight difference when they meet on fight night. When asked if the fight would be an exhibition, Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian told ESPN that the contracted weight and number of rounds had yet to be agreed upon. All of this is still being negotiated. The weight difference will be the biggest reason why the fight may end up as an exhibition, but that will all be determined once the Georgia State Athletic Commission gets involved with the rules. Stranger things have happened, though.

What are the rules for an exhibition match, and how does this differ from a pro fight?

The rules for an exhibition match are far more flexible than a sanctioned professional boxing match. The number and length of rounds, glove size, referee and other things can be negotiated. No winner is declared in an exhibition fight, nor does it count toward a fighter's professional record. Exhibition fights are purely for entertainment.

Is this like when Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather Jr.?

Logan Paul, left, and Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought eight rounds without a knockout in an exhibition bout in 2021. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Yes. But Jake is a more skilled boxer than Logan, and Davis is still in his prime, while Mayweather was retired when he fought the social media influencer.

Like Mayweather-Logan Paul, there will be a significant weight disparity between the fighters. Logan came into that fight at 189.5 pounds. Mayweather weighed 155 pounds, and it never really felt like Mayweather was trying to hurt Logan when they met. There is certainly more of a bad blood element between Jake and Davis, considering that a loss for "Tank" would be a big hit for his professional career. Paul will want to impress if he plans on being taken seriously as a boxer moving forward. Being knocked out by the much smaller Davis would do significant damage to the idea of Jake fighting Joshua next year.

Speaking of ...

Wasn't Jake Paul supposed to fight Anthony Joshua?

Yes, the fight was never expected to happen in 2025, according to MVP. Bidarian told ESPN that if terms can be agreed upon, a fight between Paul and Joshua at heavyweight could still take place in 2026.

ESPN spoke with Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, last month and learned that the former unified champion is recovering from elbow surgery and planning to fight again before the end of 2025. Joshua has been linked to a return fight with French heavyweight Tony Yoka. Paul and Joshua have been keen on the fight taking place in 2026. However, if Paul were to be knocked out by Davis in November, those plans could change. "If 'Tank' knocks out Jake, I don't know what the demand will be to see the potential of Joshua knocking out Jake," Bidarian said. "Of course there's always a potential impact on the Joshua fight depending on the outcome of Paul's fight with Davis." Paul addressed the possibility of facing Joshua after Davis in a statement Wednesday.

"First, I am going to kill David [Davis], then I will go on to slaughter Goliath [Joshua], and you are all going watch me do it," Paul said.

What happens with the Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach Jr. rematch?

Gervonta Davis, left, and Lamont Roach Jr. fought to a majority draw in March in Brooklyn, New York. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

It can still happen. It just won't happen next.

Roach has been on board with the rematch for months, and it was rumored it would happen in August. However, ESPN confirmed that Davis never signed a fight contract and instead opted for a significantly higher payday against Paul.

As for Roach, sources have told ESPN that he is planning for a return to the ring this fall against an opponent to be determined. Should both Davis and Roach emerge victorious and unscathed in their respective next fights, the rematch could be revisited for early 2026.

Wasn't Gervonta Davis arrested last month?

Yes, his misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an alleged domestic incident on Father's Day was dismissed earlier this month.