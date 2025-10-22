Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Joshua has been reminded by Arslanbek Makhmudov of his "promise" to fight.

Makhmudov had previously revealed an exchange of social media messages where Joshua appeared to welcome a meeting inside the ring.

Makhmudov is in the mix to be a future opponent for Joshua, after he dominated Dave Allen in their heavyweight clash in Sheffield earlier this month.

Former IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua hasn't fought since a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last year, but is plotting a comeback which would culminate in a mouth-watering fight against Tyson Fury.

That route could include facing Makhmudov, who told Sky Sports: "I'm ready, I did the work, I came to the UK, I won against Allen.

"But by the way, I spoke with AJ before the fight. He gave me a promise, if I win this fight with Allen he is going to fight with me next."

Makhmudov's rise in the heavyweight ranks had been interrupted by unexpected defeats to Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello but he delivered a reminder of the threat that he possesses when he shut down Allen.

The Canada-based contender now has 19 knockouts in 21 wins so might be seen as a measuring stick for Joshua's return.

But, a fight in Africa is also on the cards for Joshua whose plans must include the ideal opponent. Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom has confirmed a separate show, without the superstar ex-champion, in Ghana to kickstart his company's presence in Africa.

"We're doing a show in Ghana on December 20th," Hearn told The Ring.

"Obviously this will not be an AJ show but it's still going to be a good show.

"The idea is that this is probably a precursor for an AJ show out there but it's not part of our initial deal. We can just get the lay of the land with this one."

Joshua, whose heritage is from Nigeria, has always been keen on fighting on the continent where Muhammad Ali's famous Rumble in the Jungle was staged.

A landmark fight in Africa could tee up the dream clash against Fury which boxing fans have demanded for a generation.

Hearn has discussed Joshua vs Fury for 2026 with Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia. He told ESPN that Alalshikh "is probably the only one who can make the Tyson Fury fight because both guys are going to want a huge amount of money."

Hearn also told ESPN: "When we fight Fury or who ever is going to be in the big fight in 2026, we would just like to get a bit of momentum going, which is good news for fight fans because he wants to fight, he wants to be active. When I said to him you have probably got another 18 months and he said 'Why are you putting a number on it?'.

"I was in Riyadh [earlier this month] with His Excellency and he has a plan he wants to put in place for AJ as well which inevitably includes the Tyson Fury fight."

A queue of heavyweights will be lining up to welcome Joshua back to the ring, as he builds towards meeting Fury in 2026.

Makhmudov, whose stock among UK fans is high after his efforts in Sheffield against Allen, is pushing hard to spoil Joshua's plans.