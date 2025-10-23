Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Joshua is unlikely to fight in 2025, with a return in February now the most likely option, promoter Eddie Hearn has told ESPN.

Hearn previously said there was a possibility Joshua -- who hasn't fought since losing to Daniel Dubois last September -- could come back this year, but with time ticking and the schedule filling up, it's likely AJ will fight again early 2026, potentially in a major event in Africa.

"Right now, the more likely scenario is a February return," Hearn told ESPN.

"I mean the key thing is he's back in full training camp now [but] to go in December, it's very fast turnaround.

"I don't completely rule it out, but ... there's training and then there's training for a date, and if that date's coming in December, he'd need to know very soon."

If he does return in 2026, it will be the first time in his career Joshua hasn't fought in a calendar year.

Hearn said in an ideal world, Joshua would return as a co-main event on another card, but accepted that could be difficult given his superstar status.

"He will fight in February, whatever happens, whether that's a second fight or whether that's his first fight back," Hearn said.

"It seems like every time he fights he has to go and fight in this big stadium and he is always in a fairly tough fight. It would be nice to just have that run out where you can just wrap your hands and just get back in the groove.

Anthony Joshua (L) is likely to return to the ring in February. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

"But unfortunately, he's a victim of his own success in that respect."

The next move is a crucial one for Joshua, who still wants to fight Tyson Fury next year.

Hearn said only Turki Alalshikh, chairperson of the Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority, has the ability to get a deal done with Fury.

"Our deal [with Alalshikh] which is not done, is pretty close. We will get a deal done, but that is totally irrelevant if Fury's not in," Hearn said.

"The only person that's going to make that fight is Turki Alalshikh. That's the reality because the amount of money that Tyson Fury would and the way that that deal has to fall into place, he's perfectly placed and poised to make the fight.

"So, once he does our deal, all he's got to do is the other deal and he's done and you'd back him every time to get that deal done."