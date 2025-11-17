Nigel Benn has revealed that his 30 year feud with Chris Eubank Sr has taken another turn the worst. (0:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Adam Azim produced another immaculate performance on Saturday but finding a worthy, willing opponent is becoming tricky for his team as he quickly rises through the ranks.

Junior welterweight Azim (14-0, 11 KOs) dominated big talking American Kurt Scoby on the Eubank Jr.-Benn Il undercard in London, controlling every minute of the fight before getting the stoppage in Round 12.

It was the 23-year-old's first fight since February, but he showed no signs of ring-rust with a professional display of his boxing ability, setting up behind his left jab before bringing out his range of combinations as the fight went on.

Adam Azim is fighting opponents difficult to come by. Getty

Azim is set to return to the ring in either January or February as he looks to position himself for a world title, but trainer Shane McGuigan said finding opponents willing to go in against his fighter will be tough.

"The only people that really want to fight him are former world champions that are on their way out," McGuigan told ESPN.

"But if they're just in there getting negative, then that's not going to be a good TV either. So, we want someone that genuinely believes that they can win. But there's not many people that want to risk that. After looking at that [Saturday's win], then they're going to say: 'He can take a shot. He can fight in close; he can box at distance.'

"It's the old [saying] they don't want that smoke, all that bulls---. But they genuinely don't."

Azim and domestic rival Dalton Smith have called each other out over the last 18 months but with Smith (18-0, 13 KOs) fighting Subriel Matias on Jan. 10 for the WBC title, a fight between them looks unlikely in the first half of 2026, at least.

Azim has hardly lost around since turning professional in 2020. Scoby tried hard to get under his skin last week, but Azim handled it well and rose to the occasion in front of a big crowd at Tottenham Hotspur.

- Chris Eubank Jr. says he went "through hell and back" during Conor Benn fight camp

- Conor Benn: I'll 'go home and cry' after win vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

"All my opponents, I never underestimate them, so I was very focused for this fight," Azim said.

*He was a good operator, but I let my hands do the talking this week. I had a lot of s- this whole week about 'he's going to break me, he's going to do this, he's going to do that.' But it didn't happen."

Asked what he expects in 2026, Azim said: "I want the world titles. That's all I want."