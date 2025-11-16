Take a look at the stats behind Conor Benn's dominant win in his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Conor Benn declared he would probably "go home and cry" after his win over Chris Eubank Jr. on Saturday.

Benn produced a clinical performance, out-boxing Eubank Jr. with a display many thought he didn't have in his locker.

In their first fight in April, Eubank Jr. won on all three cards, but Benn turned it around to win by unanimous decision himself at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with two knockdowns in Round 12 to cap off a remarkable performance.

Benn was emotional at the post-fight news conference reflecting on the two fights and finally getting a win for the Benn family.

"I feel like I'm gong to go home and cry," Benn said.

Conor Benn celebrates beside wife Victoria Benn, mother Caroline Jackson and father Nigel Benn, following victory against Chris Eubank Jr. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

"Oh man it's been hard. Facing my first loss, coming back from adversity. It's things you've got to do. As a man you go through things in life, and you don't know why.

"But you just have to keep fighting. Staying in shape, staying in shape when you really don't want to turn up.

"Facing your own demons every single day, that's the hardest fight really. Getting in the ring for 36 minutes is no problem."

In 2022, on the eve of the original scheduled bout between him and Eubank Jr., Benn failed two drug tests. He was later cleared to fight in the UK again in 2024, but acknowledged he felt suicidal in the two years in between.

The 29-year-old dedicated the win to his friends and family who stood by him during that time.

"There's a lot of people in the changing room that were there for me during them times, gave me words of advice. Ultimately, I couldn't do it alone. I weren't strong enough to do it alone," Benn said.

"I had good support people round [who] helped my carry the load. The people in that room, the win's for them. Every single one of us because when I was down, we were all down. And when I'm up we're all up.

"I wouldn't be the man I am, I wouldn't be the fighter I am without my team."