British heavyweight Moses Itauma has said his fight against American Jermaine Franklin Jr. is a chance to "shut a few people up."

Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) returns to the ring on Jan. 24 in Manchester against Franklin (23-2, 15 KOs) who has gone the distance with both Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua.

It's hoped the more experienced Franklin, who has proved his toughness in the past, will be able to take Itauma past at least Round 2, something only two of his 13 opponents have been able to do.

While he's considered the next face of British heavyweight boxing, many feel Itauma has some unanswered questions thanks in part to his formidable record and hasn't been tested yet.

Having been pencilled in to fight on Dec. 13, Itauma has been forced to wait with just three rounds of action in 2025. The 20-year-old said he hopes a few rounds with Franklin will prove to people he is the whole package.

"Franklin, great fight, great fighter. The reason why everybody feels it's a perfect fight [for me] is because what he does well, there's questions marks on my career," Itauma told a news conference on Monday.

"I believe this fight is the best for my development. Not only that, I can finally shut a few people up."

"It might not get there [the later rounds], and if it does get there then them questions are finally answered. You guys are just going to have to wait, tune in and see.

"I believe Dempsey McKean and the same fire; Dillian Whyte had the same fire so it's nothing new. I feel like even though I've been in this pro game for two-and-a-half years I feel like it's been 10. This boxing stuff it's something I've got to do. I don't like not being in the gym.

"When Jermaine Franklin came to my attention, I was like let's make it happen. He's here to give me a couple rounds but he's here to win. As easy as it is to say he's here to give me a couple of rounds, I've got to live up to those high expectations.

Franklin got his career back on track with a win over Ivan Dychko in September on the Terence Crawford-Canelo Alvarez undercard. He said he's coming to Manchester to upset Itauma's trajectory.

"The world's going to be saying how great a fighter I am, what type of talent I have, what kind of potential I have and what I can still do," Franklin said.