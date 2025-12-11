Nick Ball to defend featherweight title vs. Brandon Figueroa

Open Extended Reactions

WBA featherweight world champion Nick Ball will defend his title against Brandon Figueroa in his home city of Liverpool on Feb. 7, Queensberry promotions have confirmed.

Ball (23-0-1, 13 KOs), won the title in 2024, beating Ray Ford. He has gone on to defend the strap three time against Ronny Rios, TJ Doheny and Sam Goodman.

Figueroa 26-2-1 (19 KOs) is the mandatory challenger for the belt and will travel to England for his shot at the title.

Nick Ball will fight Brandon Figueroa in February. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The Texan is a former two-weight world champion having won titles at junior featherweight and featherweight. The fight has been billed "A Tall Order" with a significant height difference between the two.

Ball is 5-2 while Figueroa is 5-9.

"This is a great fight for Liverpool and an extension of our blockbuster beginning to 2026," Frank Warren said.

"We are so proud of Nick and what he has accomplished and this is a glamour fight, against a recognised American talent, that he fully deserves to have in his home city.

"Figueroa represents a genuine threat, but we believe Nick has the beating of everyone in the division and he will prove this over time.

"Boxing is booming in Liverpool again and we are thrilled to be at the spearhead of this with Nick as the driving force. He delivers a perfect platform for all our other local contenders to showcase themselves on world title cards."