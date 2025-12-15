Why pizza is crucial to Jake Paul's preparation to fight Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul tells Pat McAfee he has to fight a "perfect fight" to be able to beat Anthony Joshua on Dec. 19. (1:37)

Pizza is on the menu for Jake Paul to help him bulk up before he fights Anthony Joshua.

Paul will step into the ring with the much bigger Joshua on Friday night in Miami in an eight-round heavyweight fight.

But there are weight issues for both fighters to contend with ahead of Thursday night's weigh-in.

Joshua has the first imposed weight restriction of his career set at 245 pounds although he has insisted that he is prepared to meet the rule.

Paul, although he debuted at heavyweight when he fought Mike Tyson, has spent the rest of his boxing career at cruiserweight (200 pounds).

His mission to add mass includes a lunchtime treat rarely associated with boxers in training camps.

Eric Triliegi, his nutritionist and chef, explained: "He had a great breakfast, really healthy. Then for lunch he had pizza.

"We pivoted from cutting [weight] to making sure he gets a surplus of calories everyday.

"We are only able to put a certain amount of weight on him, which is healthy weight. We are putting about six pounds of lean muscle on him.

"I am just making sure he is really consuming extra calories, a lot of lean protein, still getting carbohydrates and fats in. But we are focusing on lean protein to let him gain some muscle mass, so he's closer to what Anthony will be weighing."

Paul has defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and former UFC fighters Mike Perry, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley in the cruiserweight division.

His nutritionist and chef added: "It's always a bonus when you are working with a fighter who is used to cutting weight, then they don't have to cut.

"They will always be in a better mood. They know that when they wake up they will have a nice, big breakfast. Then an amazing lunch.

"Since we're not cutting, I am able to make him more of the items that he likes. I can use more heavy cream, and more butter in things. I am able to cook a regular style that he likes rather than having to restrict certain things."

Paul weighed in at 227 pounds when he faced Tyson but has hinted he could be around 220 pounds for the Joshua fight, 25 pounds lighter than his opponent.