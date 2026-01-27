        <
        >

          WBC elevates Mbilli from interim to full champion at 168 pounds

          • Andreas HaleJan 27, 2026, 08:37 PM
            Close
              Andreas Hale is a combat sports reporter at ESPN. Andreas covers MMA, boxing and pro wrestling. In Andreas' free time, he plays video games, obsesses over music and is a White Sox and 49ers fan. He is also a host for Sirius XM's Fight Nation. Before joining ESPN, Andreas was a senior writer at DAZN and Sporting News. He started his career as a music journalist for outlets including HipHopDX, The Grammys and Jay-Z's Life+Times. He is also an NAACP Image Award-nominated filmmaker as a producer for the animated short film "Bridges" in 2024.
            Follow on X

          WBC interim super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli had his interim title removed and is now recognized as the full champion by the WBC. Terence Crawford was stripped of the title that he won against Canelo Alvarez when he failed to honor a payment agreement with the sanctioning body. Crawford formally announced his retirement last month.

          The World Boxing Council made the announcement of Mbilli's elevation to full champion during the sanctioning body's weekly "Martes de Café" press conference in Mexico City.

          Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) retained his interim title on the undercard of Canelo-Crawford in September with a split draw against Lester Martinez. Mbilli was reportedly tied to a potential fight with England's Hamzah Sheeraz for the vacant title, but the WBC decided to cancel the request for that fight to take place. Sheeraz is now linked to a fight with Diego Pacheco for the vacant WBO title.

          The expectation is that Mbilli will face Martinez in a rematch for his first title defense. But nothing has been confirmed for the champion's next move.