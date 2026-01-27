WBC elevates Mbilli from interim to full champion at 168 pounds

Open Extended Reactions

WBC interim super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli had his interim title removed and is now recognized as the full champion by the WBC. Terence Crawford was stripped of the title that he won against Canelo Alvarez when he failed to honor a payment agreement with the sanctioning body. Crawford formally announced his retirement last month.

The World Boxing Council made the announcement of Mbilli's elevation to full champion during the sanctioning body's weekly "Martes de Café" press conference in Mexico City.

Christian Mbilli was present at Martes de Café ☕🥊, where he shared his thoughts on becoming a world champion, his future plans, and winning the Fight of the Year 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/eHSuFnDbkT — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) January 27, 2026

Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) retained his interim title on the undercard of Canelo-Crawford in September with a split draw against Lester Martinez. Mbilli was reportedly tied to a potential fight with England's Hamzah Sheeraz for the vacant title, but the WBC decided to cancel the request for that fight to take place. Sheeraz is now linked to a fight with Diego Pacheco for the vacant WBO title.

The expectation is that Mbilli will face Martinez in a rematch for his first title defense. But nothing has been confirmed for the champion's next move.