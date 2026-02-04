Statue of British boxing record-setter stolen from a park

Open Extended Reactions

Teddy Baldock was Britain's youngest-ever boxing champion. Getty

A statue of a record-setting British boxer has been stolen from a park in London.

Teddy Baldock, Britain's youngest-ever world champion, was immortalised by a bronze statue built in his honour in Poplar, east London.

Police have CCTV showing four people, dressed in all black, stealing the statue.

One of the suspects can be seen breaking the statue from its plinth, before it was carried into a large box attached to a bike. Only the boots of the statue remain, still attached to its plinth.

The theft took place in Langdon Park on Sunday.

Baldock's grandson Martin Sax told the BBC: "I got a phone call asking if I'd heard it had gone and it was confirmed it was gone.

"I'm angry, I'm upset and I'm not sure how we would get it replaced, I'm gutted.

"It was huge task to raise the money for the statue -- to think that it was just for its scrap value, and not even a lot of value."

He added: "[Baldock] was from a very humble background.

"He started making money from boxing age 14, he won the title at 19 and people have gone and cut that statue down for what?"

Detective Superintendent Oliver Richter said: "We understand this is a very distressing time for members of our community to have a monument of a local hero treated this way.

"I want to assure the public that our officers are working at pace to identify those responsible and will continue to follow every available line of enquiry.

"We'd appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with police."

The suspects were last seen traveling northbound towards Bromley-by-Bow underground station.

Who was Teddy Baldock?

A statue of Teddy Baldock was stolen Getty

Baldock became Britain's youngest boxing champion when he won the bantamweight championship in 1927, aged 19.

He defeated America's Archie Bell via unanimous decision over 15 rounds at London's Royal Albert Hall to become the only Brit to win a world title in the 1920s.

He was born in Poplar, east London, in 1907 and became known as 'the Pride of Popular.'

He amassed a record of 73-5, with 37 knockout wins. He boxed professionally for a decade.

Such his popularity at the time, his wedding in 1931 reportedly attracted huge public interest, stopping London traffic with people keen to see the local boxing champion and his bride.

After his boxing career ended, Baldock struggled with poverty. He died in 1971, never truly becoming well-known with the British public. Not a single national newspaper reported his passing.

In 2014, his grandson helped fund the statue in his home area of London which has now been stolen.