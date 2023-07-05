Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Jacksonville Jaguars fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. The Jaguars made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 last season and Trevor Lawrence continues to grow in Year 3 of his career. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more. For information on all 32 teams, click here for our complete NFL betting review and 2023 previews. 2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook."
Jaguars 2022 season in review
2022 win total: 6.5
2022 team record: 9-8
2022 record ATS: 8-9-0 (T-16th)
2022 team overs*: 8-9-0 (T-10th)
Did you know? Last season was the second time in the last 12 seasons the Jaguars went over their win total (2017). In that span (since 2011), the Jaguars have had just one winning season against the spread (2017: 9-7). Their five straight seasons with a losing ATS record is tied with the New York Jets for the longest active NFL streak.
Jaguars look-ahead to 2023
2023 win total: 10
Odds to make the playoffs? -210 (T-6th)
Odds to win Super Bowl: +2500 (T-9th)
What has changed on the Jaguars roster since last season?
Key draft picks:
• OL Anton Harrison
• TE Brenton Strange
• RB Tank Bigsby
• LB Ventrell Miller
Key additions:
• DT Henry Mondeaux
• RB D'Ernest Johnson
• DE Michael Dogbe
Key departures:
• OT Jawaan Taylor
• WR Marvin Jones Jr.
• DE Arden Key
• TE Chris Manhertz
• CB Shaquill Griffin
Favorite futures for 2023
Jaguars to win AFC South (-180)
Assuming the Jaguars aren't ravaged by injuries to integral players, who is going to challenge them for AFC South supremacy? Houston and Indianapolis each boast win totals of 6.5 and are trotting out rookie quarterbacks and head coaches with suspect offensive lines. Tennessee has a win total of 7.5, but the Titans have question marks on both sides of the ball including quarterback and in the secondary. Meanwhile, Jacksonville's offense ranked top-10 in the NFL in both scoring and yards per play last season and will add wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Throw in a smart, Super Bowl winning head coach like Doug Pederson, an above average defense and a price under -200 and you've got yourself a strong bet on the Jaguars to win the division. -- Joe Fortenbaugh
*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.