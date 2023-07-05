Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Jacksonville Jaguars fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. The Jaguars made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 last season and Trevor Lawrence continues to grow in Year 3 of his career. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more. For information on all 32 teams, click here for our complete NFL betting review and 2023 previews. 2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook."

Jaguars 2022 season in review

2022 win total: 6.5

2022 team record: 9-8

2022 record ATS: 8-9-0 (T-16th)

2022 team overs*: 8-9-0 (T-10th)

Did you know? Last season was the second time in the last 12 seasons the Jaguars went over their win total (2017). In that span (since 2011), the Jaguars have had just one winning season against the spread (2017: 9-7). Their five straight seasons with a losing ATS record is tied with the New York Jets for the longest active NFL streak.

Jaguars look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 10

Odds to make the playoffs? -210 (T-6th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +2500 (T-9th)

What has changed on the Jaguars roster since last season?

Jaguars 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Jaguars -3.5 at Colts Week 2: Chiefs -3 at Jaguars Week 3: Texans at Jaguars -8 Week 4: Falcons at Jaguars -3.5 (London) Week 5: Jaguars at Bills -3.5 (London) Week 6: Colts at Jaguars -6 Week 7: Jaguars at Saints -1 Week 8: Jaguars at Steelers -1 Week 9: bye Week Week 10: 49ers at Jaguars (Pick em) Week 11: Titans at Jaguars -5 Week 12: Jaguars -4.5 at Texans Week 13: Bengals -1 at Jaguars Week 14: Jaguars at Browns -1 Week 15: Ravens at Jaguars -1 Week 16: Jaguars -4 at Buccaneers Week 17: Panthers at Jaguars -5 Week 18: Jaguars at Titans NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• OL Anton Harrison

• TE Brenton Strange

• RB Tank Bigsby

• LB Ventrell Miller

Key additions:

• DT Henry Mondeaux

• RB D'Ernest Johnson

• DE Michael Dogbe

Key departures:

• OT Jawaan Taylor

• WR Marvin Jones Jr.

• DE Arden Key

• TE Chris Manhertz

• CB Shaquill Griffin

Favorite futures for 2023

Jaguars to win AFC South (-180)

Assuming the Jaguars aren't ravaged by injuries to integral players, who is going to challenge them for AFC South supremacy? Houston and Indianapolis each boast win totals of 6.5 and are trotting out rookie quarterbacks and head coaches with suspect offensive lines. Tennessee has a win total of 7.5, but the Titans have question marks on both sides of the ball including quarterback and in the secondary. Meanwhile, Jacksonville's offense ranked top-10 in the NFL in both scoring and yards per play last season and will add wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Throw in a smart, Super Bowl winning head coach like Doug Pederson, an above average defense and a price under -200 and you've got yourself a strong bet on the Jaguars to win the division. -- Joe Fortenbaugh

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.