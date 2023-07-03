Philadelphia Eagles 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Philadelphia Eagles fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. Jalen Hurts and company are among the favorites to make the playoffs and a return trip to the Super Bowl. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

Eagles 2022 season in review

2022 win total: 8.5

2022 team record: 14-3

2022 record ATS: 8-9-0 (T-16th)

2022 team overs*: 10-7-0 (T-2nd)

Did you know? Hurts is 8-0 ATS as a single-digit home favorite in his career, including covering two home playoff games last season. This year is the first time the Eagles have been preseason favorites to win the NFC since 2005.

Eagles look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 11.5

Odds to make the playoffs? -380 (3rd)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +750 (2nd)

What has changed on the Eagles roster since last season?

Eagles 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Eagles -5 at Patriots Week 2: Vikings at Eagles -6 Week 3: Eagles -6.5 at Buccaneers Week 4: Commanders at Eagles -7 Week 5: Eagles -6 at Rams Week 6: Eagles at Jets (Pick em) Week 7: Dolphins at Eagles -3.5 Week 8: Eagles -4 at Commanders Week 9: Cowboys at Eagles -3.5 Week 10: bye week Week 11: Eagles at Chiefs -3.5 Week 12: Bills at Eagles -1.5 Week 13: 49ers at Eagles -3 Week 14: Eagles at Cowboys (Pick em) Week 15: Eagles -2 at Seahawks Week 16: Giants at Eagles -7.5 Week 17: Cardinals at Eagles -11 Week 18: Eagles at Giants NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks

• DL Jalen Carter

• LB Nolan Smith

• OL Tyler Steen

• DB Sydney Brown

• DB Kelee Ringo

Key additions

• S Terrell Edmunds

• RB De'Andre Swift

• CB Greedy Williams

• LB Nicholas Morrow

• QB Marcus Mariota

• RB Rashaad Penny

Key departures

• G Isaac Seumalo

• RB Miles Sanders

• DT Javon Hargrave

• S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

• S Marcus Epps

• LB T.J. Edwards

• OT Andre Dillard

• QB Gardner Minshew

• LB Kyzir White

Favorite futures for 2023

Jalen Hurts under 725.5 rushing yards. Projection: 670 yards (15 games)

The under is pretty much always going to be the play for extremely high lines like this one. Yes, Hurts has cleared this mark each of the past two seasons, but it's required a total of 304 carries in 30 regular season games to do so. Considering his rushing/scrambling skills, if Hurts makes it through the season healthy, he has a decent shot to get to this mark. However, 726 yards by a quarterback is a threshold that's been hit 19 times in league history. Hurts is already one of the most accomplished rushing QBs we've ever seen but consider that other standout running QBs like Cam Newton (two), Josh Allen (two), Kyler Murray (one) and Robert Griffin III (one) didn't or have yet to reach this mark more than twice. Michael Vick did so three times in his career and the ultimate outlier Lamar Jackson has done it four times. Especially considering Hurts has yet to appear in more than 15 games in a single regular season, I'd play it safe and go under here. -- Mike Clay

D'Andre Swift over 4.5 rush TDs. Projection: 5.9 (14 games)

Swift is entering his fourth NFL campaign having never scored fewer than five rushing TDs in a single season. And that is despite having yet to clear 151 carries (121.3 average) or 14 games played in a season. Swift now heads to a better offense (granted, not by much. The Eagles have scored only nine more offensive TDs than the Lions over the past three seasons) and his primary competition for work will be oft-injured Rashaad Penny (13 rush TDs in 42 games) and 191-pound Kenneth Gainwell. The Eagles led the NFL in rush TDs (32), expected rush TDs (28.4) and carries inside the opponent's five-yard line (41) last season, so Swift is set up very well to push for a half dozen scores -- Clay.

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.