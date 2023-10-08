Tyler Fulghum explains why all signs are pointing to the Jaguars and Bills scoring less than the projected point total. (0:29)

If I'm placing bets on a Sunday, I'm not looking at full-game spreads or totals. Those are efficient markets that have been bet into all week. Instead, I'm looking for the obscure. It's my specialty anyway: It's what I build statistical models around to try and find an edge.

If there's an advantage to be found now, I think it's in small markets. So come along for the ride and see how we fare diving deep into Sunday props. Results from last week are at the bottom of the story.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

QB interceptions

Daniel Jones over 0.5 interceptions (-115)

Even though Jones' very high 3.5% interception rate this season will certainly come down (it was a league-low 0.9% last year), the reality is that the Giants probably will fall behind the potent Dolphins offense and will need Jones to put the ball in the air. That's when a pick is likely to come. I make the fair price -133.

Passing attempts

Russell Wilson over 29.5 pass attempts (-130)

The Broncos have had the eighth-highest designed pass rate in the NFL so far. Part of that is situation, but they aren't run-heavy: even if we look only when win probability is between 15-85%, they are 16th in designed pass rate. The Broncos are just narrow favorites, so we don't really have game-script issues to worry about. Ultimately the model is way higher here, projecting 33.5 attempts.

See also:

D/ST anytime touchdowns

Baltimore Ravens D/ST anytime touchdown (+850 at FanDuel)

The model makes the fair price +687, but I think there's two pieces of information outside its purview that works in this bet's favor. First: Kenny Pickett has had three dropped interceptions this season, the second-most in the NFL this season. That's on top of his four actual interceptions. Second: the Ravens are tied with the Jets for the best defensive Open Score so far this season. I think this Baltimore defense has a great chance to make life really rough on Pickett. Note this bet is defense only.

See also:

Detroit Lions D/ST anytime touchdown (+700 at FanDuel)

New Orleans Saints D/ST anytime touchdown (+850 at DraftKings)

Sacks

Danielle Hunter 0.25 sacks (-125 at DraftKings)

Here is an insane stat: the league average sack rate for quarterbacks this season is 6.8%. Patrick Mahomes' sack rate when he's pressured is just 4.8%. He's a magician at avoiding sacks, and that makes Hunter's under a steal at this price. I make the fair line -198.

Josh Allen under 0.25 sacks (-110 at DraftKings)

There will be no Josh Allen-on-Josh Allen crime this weekend. Jaguars' Josh Allen is off to a blazing start to the season with six sacks in four games, including three last week. But the Bills have a pretty good offensive line (PBWR rank: 8), can run the ball now and are favorites, so that should limit the third-and-long prime sack opportunities.

See also:

Tackles + assists

Jevon Holland under 7.5 tackles + assists (-130 at DraftKings)

I'm doubling down on this bet after winning it last week. Holland started the season with huge tackle numbers (14 in Week 1, 11 in Week 2) but my model is looking at a combination of this year and last year to make its predictions, and it's way lower than the line: it projects just 5.7 tackles for Holland. It doesn't hurt that Daniel Jones throws so short on average, too.

See also:

Futures

Will Anderson Jr. to win Defensive Rookie of the Year (+850)

Jalen Carter is an even-money favorite right now, but as well as he's played I'm not buying that price for someone who has played less than half the defensive snaps. Anderson Jr. plays more and plays edge, which is where the sacks -- that catch the voters' eyes -- are. Anderson Jr. hasn't gotten as much attention, but he will soon: he ranks third (!) in pass rush win rate at edge this season. The sacks will come.

Results

Last week

Interceptions: 1-2 (-0.6 Units)

Pass Attempts: 0-1 (-1.0 Units)

D/ST Touchdowns: 0-2 (-2 Units)

Teasers: 1-0 (+0.8 Units)

Sacks: 6-3 (+2.1 Units)

Tackles: 4-1 (+2.7 Units)

Overall: 12-10 (+1.0 Units)

2023 Season

Interceptions: 4-9 (-3.6 Units)

Pass Attempts: 0-1 (-1.0 Units)

D/ST Touchdowns: 1-9 (-2.0 Units)

Teasers: 2-2 (+0.4 Units)

Sacks: 23-16-1 (+3.9 Units)

Tackles: 15-6 (+7.7 Units)

Weekly Specials: 0-3 (-3.0 Units)

Game Props: 0-2 (-2.0 Units)

Overall: 45-48-1 (+0.4 Units)