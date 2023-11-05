        <
          Bowl projections after Week 10: Predicted matchups for all 43 games

          Oregon's Evan Williams celebrates after recovering a fumble during the Ducks' rout of Cal. Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports
          Nov 5, 2023, 06:00 PM

          The top eight teams in the College Football Playoff rankings all won, albeit with varying ease and against opponents of varying strength.

          That means the eye test comes into play in terms of trying to figure out what four teams will make the playoff and who solidified their standing for a New Year's Six game. What wins were the most impressive? Georgia hanging on at home to beat Missouri? Alabama winning at home over LSU? Washington's wild win over Caleb Williams and USC? Michigan and Oregon rolling over Purdue and Cal, respectively?

          Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are here to sort out what Week 10's results mean for the entire bowl picture, making their projections for all 43 games, plus offering their takes on the CFP picture, teams that helped their cause and the games they'd be most excited to see.