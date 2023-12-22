Open Extended Reactions

The early signing period has come and gone, and there are just 18 ESPN 300 recruits left unsigned.

Of those 18 recruits, 11 currently are not committed to a school, which means we have seen the majority of the class make decisions.

Coaches are utilizing the transfer portal and recruiting to fill their needs and manage their rosters, which is part of the reason there are so few prospects remaining. Transfers have become more popular than ever for coaches to get immediate help, but it doesn't mean the high school recruits don't provide value and can't contribute early on.

Plenty of highly sought-after recruits in this class will go on to become stars and impact their respective teams. Here is a look at the most important recruit for each team ranked in the top 25 and who might become a household name during their time in college.

Class rank: 1

Most important recruit: QB Ryan Puglisi (ESPN 300 No. 113)

Georgia has quarterback Carson Beck coming back for the 2024 season, which is a big help. But the staff lost a commitment from five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. Beck will be gone after 2024, which will leave the staff with Gunner Stockton and now Puglisi on the roster. Quarterback depth is vitally important, so the fact that Kirby Smart and his staff were able to keep Puglisi committed with Raiola, and keep him after Raiola flipped to Nebraska, was an important get for the team. Puglisi threw for 1,693 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this past season and is going to be an important part of the offensive depth going forward.