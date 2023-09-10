BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Hudson Card threw for 248 yards and rushed for a score to lift Purdue to a 24-17 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday after a weather delay stalled the contest for five hours and 27 minutes.

Card's 1-yard run with eight minutes remaining was the difference for the Boilermakers (1-1), who handed first-year coach Ryan Walters his first victory and took some of the sting out of a 39-35 defeat to Fresno State in the season opener.

It was indeed a long day at Lane Stadium following a 12 p.m. ET kickoff. A thunderstorm hit the area with five minutes remaining in the first quarter, resulting in Virginia Tech officials clearing the stadium. The storm dumped more than four inches of rain.

Virginia Tech (1-1) rallied from a 17-0 deficit, scoring 17 unanswered in the final six minutes of the first half. But the Hokies' six second-half possessions ended with four punts, a turnover, a loss of possession on downs.

Grant Wells threw for 243 yards and two scores for the Hokies, but also threw two interceptions and was sacked three times.

The Boilermakers, who did not turn the ball over, weren't perfect in this one, but Card made some timely plays, Devin Mockobee had some tough runs, the defense held in the second half, giving first-year coach Ryan Walters his first victory.

When the game finally ended, Walters received the customary Gatorade shower on what was already a soggy sideline.

