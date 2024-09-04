College football 2024 week 2 schedule: Texas-Michigan

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football season is entering week 2. Notable matchups include No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and No. 15 Tennessee at No. 24 NC State.

Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

What is the schedule and how can fans watch?

(all times Eastern)

Friday, September 6

Western Illinois at Indiana -- 7 p.m., BTN

BYU at SMU -- 7 p.m., ESPN2

Duke at Northwestern -- 9 p.m., FS1

Saturday, September 7

No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan -- 12 p.m., FOX

Bowling Green at No. 8 Penn State -- 12 p.m., BTN

Arkansas at No. 16 Oklahoma State -- 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

No. 18 Kansas State at Tulane -- 12 p.m., ESPN

Georgia Tech at Syracuse -- 12 p.m., ACC Network

Rhode Island at Minnesota -- 12 p.m., Peacock

Akron at Rutgers -- 12 p.m., BTN

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati -- 12 p.m., ESPN2

Merrimack at UConn -- 12 p.m., Channel TBD

Troy at Memphis -- 12 p.m., ESPNU

Army at Florida Atlantic -- 12 p.m., CBSSN

McNeese at Texas A&M -- 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Tennessee Tech at No. 1 Georgia -- 2 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Missouri State at Ball State -- 2 p.m., ESPN+

St. Francis (PA) at Kent State -- 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Utah Tech at UNLV -- 3 p.m., Channel TBD

Northern Illinois at No. 5 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Baylor at No. 11 Utah -- 3:30 p.m., FOX

Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa -- 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

Jacksonville State at No. 22 Louisville -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

California at Auburn -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

South Carolina at Kentucky -- 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Michigan State at Maryland -- 3:30 p.m., BTN

Eastern Michigan at Washington -- 3:30 p.m., BTN

South Dakota at Wisconsin -- 3:30 p.m., FS1

Massachusetts at Toledo -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Duquesne at Boston College -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

Charlotte at North Carolina -- 3:30 p.m., ACC Extra

Idaho at Wyoming -- 3:30 p.m., truTV/Max

Temple at Navy -- 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

UTSA at Texas State -- 4 p.m., ESPNU

Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Ole Miss -- 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

Marshall at Virginia Tech -- 4:30 p.m., The CW Network

Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami -- 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

UAlbany at West Virginia -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

Central Michigan at Florida International -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at James Madison -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

East Carolina at Old Dominion -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

South Alabama at Ohio -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

Sam Houston at UCF -- 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

South Florida at No. 4 Alabama -- 7 p.m., ESPN

Buffalo at No. 9 Missouri -- 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

No. 19 Kansas at Illinois -- 7 p.m., FS1

Samford at Florida -- 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

William & Mary at Coastal Carolina -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

Chattanooga at Georgia State -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

Cal Poly at Stanford -- 7 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

Virginia at Wake Forest -- 7 p.m., ESPN2

Louisiana at Kennesaw State -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

San Jose State at Air Force -- 7 p.m., CBSSN

Northern Colorado at Colorado State -- 7 p.m., Channel TBD

Georgia Southern at Nevada -- 7 p.m., truTV/Max

Tulsa at Arkansas State -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

UAB at UL Monroe -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Southern Miss -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

Texas Southern at Rice -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

Western Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State -- 7:30 p.m., BTN

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 24 NC State -- 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Nicholls at No. 18 LSU -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Alcorn State at Vanderbilt -- 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado at Nebraska -- 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Stephen F. Austin at North Texas -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Houston at No. 15 Oklahoma -- 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

App State at No. 25 Clemson -- 8 p.m., ACC Network

Long Island University at TCU -- 8 p.m., ESPN+

Southern Utah at UTEP -- 9 p.m., ESPN+

Boise State at No. 7 Oregon -- 10 p.m., Peacock

Northern Arizona at No. 20 Arizona -- 10 p.m., ESPN+

Texas Tech at Washington State -- 10 p.m., FOX

Sacramento State at Fresno State -- 10 p.m., Channel TBD

Liberty at New Mexico State -- 10:15 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi State at Arizona State -- 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Oregon State at San Diego State -- 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Utah State at No. 13 USC -- 11 p.m., BTN

Check out the ESPN college football hub page for breaking news, scores, rankings and more.