College football 2024 week 2 schedule: Texas-Michigan

The 2024 college football season is entering week 2. Notable matchups include No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and No. 15 Tennessee at No. 24 NC State.
Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.
What is the schedule and how can fans watch?
(all times Eastern)
Friday, September 6
Western Illinois at Indiana -- 7 p.m., BTN
Duke at Northwestern -- 9 p.m., FS1
Saturday, September 7
No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan -- 12 p.m., FOX
Bowling Green at No. 8 Penn State -- 12 p.m., BTN
Arkansas at No. 16 Oklahoma State -- 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
No. 18 Kansas State at Tulane -- 12 p.m., ESPN
Georgia Tech at Syracuse -- 12 p.m., ACC Network
Rhode Island at Minnesota -- 12 p.m., Peacock
Akron at Rutgers -- 12 p.m., BTN
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati -- 12 p.m., ESPN2
Merrimack at UConn -- 12 p.m., Channel TBD
Troy at Memphis -- 12 p.m., ESPNU
Army at Florida Atlantic -- 12 p.m., CBSSN
McNeese at Texas A&M -- 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
Tennessee Tech at No. 1 Georgia -- 2 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
Missouri State at Ball State -- 2 p.m., ESPN+
St. Francis (PA) at Kent State -- 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Utah Tech at UNLV -- 3 p.m., Channel TBD
Northern Illinois at No. 5 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Baylor at No. 11 Utah -- 3:30 p.m., FOX
Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa -- 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
Jacksonville State at No. 22 Louisville -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
California at Auburn -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
South Carolina at Kentucky -- 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Michigan State at Maryland -- 3:30 p.m., BTN
Eastern Michigan at Washington -- 3:30 p.m., BTN
South Dakota at Wisconsin -- 3:30 p.m., FS1
Massachusetts at Toledo -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Duquesne at Boston College -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
Charlotte at North Carolina -- 3:30 p.m., ACC Extra
Idaho at Wyoming -- 3:30 p.m., truTV/Max
Temple at Navy -- 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
UTSA at Texas State -- 4 p.m., ESPNU
Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Ole Miss -- 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
Marshall at Virginia Tech -- 4:30 p.m., The CW Network
Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami -- 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
UAlbany at West Virginia -- 6 p.m., ESPN+
Central Michigan at Florida International -- 6 p.m., ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at James Madison -- 6 p.m., ESPN+
East Carolina at Old Dominion -- 6 p.m., ESPN+
South Alabama at Ohio -- 6 p.m., ESPN+
Sam Houston at UCF -- 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
South Florida at No. 4 Alabama -- 7 p.m., ESPN
Buffalo at No. 9 Missouri -- 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
No. 19 Kansas at Illinois -- 7 p.m., FS1
Samford at Florida -- 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
William & Mary at Coastal Carolina -- 7 p.m., ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky -- 7 p.m., ESPN+
Chattanooga at Georgia State -- 7 p.m., ESPN+
Cal Poly at Stanford -- 7 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
Virginia at Wake Forest -- 7 p.m., ESPN2
Louisiana at Kennesaw State -- 7 p.m., ESPN+
San Jose State at Air Force -- 7 p.m., CBSSN
Northern Colorado at Colorado State -- 7 p.m., Channel TBD
Georgia Southern at Nevada -- 7 p.m., truTV/Max
Tulsa at Arkansas State -- 7 p.m., ESPN+
UAB at UL Monroe -- 7 p.m., ESPN+
SE Louisiana at Southern Miss -- 7 p.m., ESPN+
Texas Southern at Rice -- 7 p.m., ESPN+
Western Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State -- 7:30 p.m., BTN
No. 14 Tennessee at No. 24 NC State -- 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Nicholls at No. 18 LSU -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
Alcorn State at Vanderbilt -- 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Colorado at Nebraska -- 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Stephen F. Austin at North Texas -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
Houston at No. 15 Oklahoma -- 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
App State at No. 25 Clemson -- 8 p.m., ACC Network
Long Island University at TCU -- 8 p.m., ESPN+
Southern Utah at UTEP -- 9 p.m., ESPN+
Boise State at No. 7 Oregon -- 10 p.m., Peacock
Northern Arizona at No. 20 Arizona -- 10 p.m., ESPN+
Texas Tech at Washington State -- 10 p.m., FOX
Sacramento State at Fresno State -- 10 p.m., Channel TBD
Liberty at New Mexico State -- 10:15 p.m., ESPN2
Mississippi State at Arizona State -- 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Oregon State at San Diego State -- 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
Utah State at No. 13 USC -- 11 p.m., BTN
Check out the ESPN college football hub page for breaking news, scores, rankings and more.