          College football 2024 week 2 schedule: Texas-Michigan

          The Michigan Wolverines host the Texas Longhorns at the 'Big House' in week 2 of the 2024 college football season. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
          Sep 4, 2024, 09:58 PM

          The 2024 college football season is entering week 2. Notable matchups include No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and No. 15 Tennessee at No. 24 NC State.

          Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

          What is the schedule and how can fans watch?

          (all times Eastern)

          Friday, September 6

          Western Illinois at Indiana -- 7 p.m., BTN

          BYU at SMU -- 7 p.m., ESPN2

          Duke at Northwestern -- 9 p.m., FS1

          Saturday, September 7

          No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan -- 12 p.m., FOX

          Bowling Green at No. 8 Penn State -- 12 p.m., BTN

          Arkansas at No. 16 Oklahoma State -- 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          No. 18 Kansas State at Tulane -- 12 p.m., ESPN

          Georgia Tech at Syracuse -- 12 p.m., ACC Network

          Rhode Island at Minnesota -- 12 p.m., Peacock

          Akron at Rutgers -- 12 p.m., BTN

          Pittsburgh at Cincinnati -- 12 p.m., ESPN2

          Merrimack at UConn -- 12 p.m., Channel TBD

          Troy at Memphis -- 12 p.m., ESPNU

          Army at Florida Atlantic -- 12 p.m., CBSSN

          McNeese at Texas A&M -- 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

          Tennessee Tech at No. 1 Georgia -- 2 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

          Missouri State at Ball State -- 2 p.m., ESPN+

          St. Francis (PA) at Kent State -- 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Utah Tech at UNLV -- 3 p.m., Channel TBD

          Northern Illinois at No. 5 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

          Baylor at No. 11 Utah -- 3:30 p.m., FOX

          Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa -- 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

          Jacksonville State at No. 22 Louisville -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

          California at Auburn -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

          South Carolina at Kentucky -- 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          Michigan State at Maryland -- 3:30 p.m., BTN

          Eastern Michigan at Washington -- 3:30 p.m., BTN

          South Dakota at Wisconsin -- 3:30 p.m., FS1

          Massachusetts at Toledo -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Duquesne at Boston College -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

          Charlotte at North Carolina -- 3:30 p.m., ACC Extra

          Idaho at Wyoming -- 3:30 p.m., truTV/Max

          Temple at Navy -- 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

          UTSA at Texas State -- 4 p.m., ESPNU

          Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Ole Miss -- 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

          Marshall at Virginia Tech -- 4:30 p.m., The CW Network

          Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami -- 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

          UAlbany at West Virginia -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

          Central Michigan at Florida International -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

          Gardner-Webb at James Madison -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

          East Carolina at Old Dominion -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

          South Alabama at Ohio -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

          Sam Houston at UCF -- 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

          South Florida at No. 4 Alabama -- 7 p.m., ESPN

          Buffalo at No. 9 Missouri -- 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

          No. 19 Kansas at Illinois -- 7 p.m., FS1

          Samford at Florida -- 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

          William & Mary at Coastal Carolina -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

          Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

          Chattanooga at Georgia State -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

          Cal Poly at Stanford -- 7 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

          Virginia at Wake Forest -- 7 p.m., ESPN2

          Louisiana at Kennesaw State -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

          San Jose State at Air Force -- 7 p.m., CBSSN

          Northern Colorado at Colorado State -- 7 p.m., Channel TBD

          Georgia Southern at Nevada -- 7 p.m., truTV/Max

          Tulsa at Arkansas State -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

          UAB at UL Monroe -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

          SE Louisiana at Southern Miss -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

          Texas Southern at Rice -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

          Western Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State -- 7:30 p.m., BTN

          No. 14 Tennessee at No. 24 NC State -- 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          Nicholls at No. 18 LSU -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

          Alcorn State at Vanderbilt -- 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

          Colorado at Nebraska -- 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

          Stephen F. Austin at North Texas -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Houston at No. 15 Oklahoma -- 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

          App State at No. 25 Clemson -- 8 p.m., ACC Network

          Long Island University at TCU -- 8 p.m., ESPN+

          Southern Utah at UTEP -- 9 p.m., ESPN+

          Boise State at No. 7 Oregon -- 10 p.m., Peacock

          Northern Arizona at No. 20 Arizona -- 10 p.m., ESPN+

          Texas Tech at Washington State -- 10 p.m., FOX

          Sacramento State at Fresno State -- 10 p.m., Channel TBD

          Liberty at New Mexico State -- 10:15 p.m., ESPN2

          Mississippi State at Arizona State -- 10:30 p.m., ESPN

          Oregon State at San Diego State -- 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

          Utah State at No. 13 USC -- 11 p.m., BTN

