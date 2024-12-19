World Darts Championship: Callan Rydz tops Luke Littler record in Round 1

Open Extended Reactions

Callan Rydz dominated his first-round match at the World Darts Championship. James Fearn/Getty Images

Callan Rydz stormed to an impressive victory in just over 15 minutes to whitewash Romeo Grbavac 3-0 in their first-round clash at the PDC World Darts Championship.

Rydz put on an electric performance at Alexandra Palace, London, to set up a clash with Martin Schindler in the next round.

The 26-year-old's average of 107 is the highest ever in the first round of the hallowed competition, just outdoing the mark set by the prodigious Luke Littler at last year's event.

Rydz won nine of the 11 legs played, leaving Grbavac little chance to gain a foothold in the contest despite the Croatian averaging over 97.

"I could win with a 71 average on that stage, so long as I win I don't care," Rydz said afterwards. "I know I can beat everyone ... I know if my game turns up, I can beat anyone."

Rydz reached the quarterfinal of the World Darts Championship in 2022.

