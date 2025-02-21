Luke Littler would rather Warrington win Grand Final than Man United lift Premier League

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler paraded his world championship trophy ahead of kick-off on Friday. Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images

Darts Prodigy Luke Littler has said he would rather Warrington Wolves win the Grand Final than see Manchester United secure their 14th Premier League title as the Super League team renamed their stadium in his honour on Friday.

Littler, a United fan, was in attendance for Warrington's 18-12 win over Catalans Dragons on Friday as the teenager's local rugby league team celebrated his world championship success in January.

The 18-year-old became the youngest darts world champion in history when he beat Michael van Gerwen in a one-sided final at Alexandra Palace, leading Warrington to rename the Halliwell Jones Stadium after the darts prodigy.

Littler, who was born at Warrington Hospital and attended the nearby Padgate Academy school, showed off his world championship trophy at the "Luke Littler Stadium" ahead of kick-off.

Warrington Wolves renamed their stadium for one night only in honour of the 18-year-old darts sensation. Jan Kruger/Getty Images

"Never. Never ever dreamed of it," Littler told Sky Sports. "I've said plenty of times, I've done so much for myself and so to have the opportunity from the Warrington staff and everyone here to invite me here. And for one night only, for it to be my stadium, it means the world."

Asked how the experience compared to when he paraded his trophy at Old Trafford during half-time of United's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Feb. 19, Littler said: "It's obviously different because [of the differences between] football and rugby, but it's just incredible. My local team. Obviously [I am a] big Manchester United fan. Now the [Super League] season's kicked off, this one means a lot."

Littler has emerged as one of the UK's biggest sports stars following his run to the world championship final as a 17-year-old in 2024 and his success at the second time of asking in January.

Asked whether he would rather see United lift the Premier League or Warrington win the Super League, Littler said: "I've seen Sir Alex Ferguson's last league title. So, I'd have to say, Warrington winning the league."

Littler earned his first nightly win of this year's Premier League Darts after he overcame world No. 1 Luke Humphries in Glasgow on Feb. 13.

