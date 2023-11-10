After a 3-3-1 Week 10, Scott Van Pelt attempts to improve his record with this week's slate of winners. (3:28)

3-3-1 last week. The trudge continues. At least we all like Trombone Shorty, right? Good song. I wrote down nine this week, because, why not?

Friday's pick

Wyoming Cowboys at UNLV Rebels (-5.5, 50.5)

10:45 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Van Pelt's pick: Wyoming +5.5

Let's start on a Friday night. We always joke about how it gets weird in Laramie; let me tell you a place on its own level -- Vegas. UNLV is good -- having an awesome year, but the Cowboys are coming to town wearing a bronze boot and we are taking them.

SVP: Won 9 of last 11 Friday picks

Saturday's picks

Penn State represents the first true test for Michigan. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (-4.5, 44.5) at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions

Noon ET, Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.

Van Pelt's pick: Penn State +4.5

Ready to just get a flame thrower out at noon on Saturday? I am. Let's start with Penn State. Michigan is tremendous -- maybe the best team in the country -- but who is the best team they've played? It's mid-November and they really haven't been on the field with a team who is close to them. That might be because they're that good. But the Nittany Lions are going to make them prove it, and I'm backing them at home.

SVP: 9-10 all-time when picking against Michigan

Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks (-4, 62.5)

Noon ET, David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kan.

Van Pelt's pick: Texas Tech +4

Wreck 'em ... we like the Red Raiders in an early morning in Lawrence to keep this once tight.

SVP: 6-4 all-time when picking Texas Tech

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (-11, 47.5) at Kentucky Wildcats

Noon ET on ESPN, Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.

Van Pelt's pick: Kentucky +11

Alabama off the big win at home over LSU in a noon spot in Lexington against a team who can hang around? I like UK to do just that.

SVP: 6-3 all-time when picking Kentucky

Old Dominion Monarchs at Liberty Flames (-13.5, 59.5)

1 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, Va.