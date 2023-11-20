Open Extended Reactions

Week 12 is a full slate with 16 games spread out over four days. It all starts Thursday with a Thanksgiving triple-header; the Green Bay Packers at the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks. Friday, the Miami Dolphins visit the New York Jets, while Sunday's slate will conclude with the Baltimore Ravens at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. To cap off the week, the Chicago Bears will visit the Minnesota Vikings for Monday Night Football on ABC and ESPN. We've got lines for every matchups, updated throughout the week.

Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group. Odds by ESPN BET.

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions -7.5

Ford Field, Detroit

Thursday 12:30 p.m. ET

Money Line: Green Bay Packers (+300) ; Detroit Lions (-380)

Total: 46.5 (third highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Lions by 4.8 (64.1% to win outright)

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys -11

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Thursday 4:30 p.m. ET

Money Line: Washington Commanders (+425) ; Dallas Cowboys (-550)

Total: 48.5 (Highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Cowboys by 13.9 (85.2% to win outright)

San Francisco 49ers -7 @ Seattle Seahawks

Lumen Field, Seattle

Thursday 8:20 p.m. ET

Money Line: San Francisco 49ers (-320) ; Seattle Seahawks (+260)

Total: 43.5 (ninth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: 49ers by 8.3 (73.3% to win outright)

Miami Dolphins -7.5 @ New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Friday 3 p.m. ET

Money Line: Miami Dolphins (-360) ; New York Jets (+290)

Total: 41.5 (12th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 9.6 (76.5% to win outright)

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons -1

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: New Orleans Saints (-105) ; Atlanta Falcons (-115)

Total: 42.5 (10th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Saints by 2.3 (56.9% to win outright)

Pittsburgh Steelers -1 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Pittsburgh Steelers (-120) ; Cincinnati Bengals (+100)

Total: 34.5 (15th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Steelers by 0.5 (51.4% to win outright)

Carolina Panthers @ Tennessee Titans -3.5

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Carolina Panthers (+165) ; Tennessee Titans (-195)

Total: 37.5 (13th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Titans by 3.9 (61.6% to win outright)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts -2

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+105) ; Indianapolis Colts (-125)

Total: 42.5 (10th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Colts by 1.6 (54.8% to win outright)

New England Patriots -3.5 @ New York Giants

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: New England Patriots (-190) ; New York Giants (+160)

Total: 33.5 (16th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Patriots by 8.1 (72.8% to win outright)

Jacksonville Jaguars -1 @ Houston Texans

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Jacksonville Jaguars (-115) ; Houston Texans (-105)

Total: 46.5 (third highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Jaguars by 2.5 (57.3% to win outright)

Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos -1.5

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Money Line: Cleveland Browns (+100) ; Denver Broncos (-120)

Total: 36.5 (14th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Browns by 0.9 (52.6% to win outright)

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals (Pick)

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Money Line: Los Angeles Rams (-110) ; Arizona Cardinals (-110)

Total: 44.5 (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Rams by 5.5 (66.1% to win outright)

Kansas City Chiefs -9 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Money Line: Kansas City Chiefs (-425) ; Las Vegas Raiders (+340)

Total: 44.5 (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 14.2 (85.6% to win outright)

Buffalo Bills @ Philadelphia Eagles -3.5

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET