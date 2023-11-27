CFB Week 14: Betting odds and lines for conference championships

Open Extended Reactions

Here are the betting lines and totals for all of the conference championship matchups in Week 14.

Odds provided by ESPN BET.

Conference USA Championship

New Mexico State at No. 25 Liberty (-11)

Friday, 8 p.m. ET, Williams Stadium (VA), Lynchburg, VA

Money line: Liberty (-400), New Mexico State (+320)

Game Total: 53.5 points

FPI Favorite: Liberty by 13.6 (83.2% chance to win outright)

Pac-12 Championship

No. 6 Oregon at No. 4 Washington (-9.5)

Friday, 8 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Money line: Oregon (-350), Washington (+280)

Game Total: 67.5 points

FPI Favorite: Oregon by 9.7 (75.8% chance to win outright)

Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship

No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 7 Texas (-13.5)

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Money line: Texas (-550), Oklahoma State (+425)

Game Total: 54.5 points

FPI Favorite: Texas by 17 (88.1% chance to win outright)

MAC Championship

Miami (OH) at Toledo (-8)

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Money Line: Toledo (-325), Miami (OH) (+260)

Game Total: 45.5 points

FPI Favorite: Toledo by 3.5 (60.2% chance to win outright)

Mountain West Championship

Boise State (-3) at UNLV

Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Money Line: Boise State (-145), UNLV (+!25)

Game Total: 58.5 points

FPI Favorite: Boise State by 2 (55.9% chance to win outright)

SEC Championship

No. 1 Georgia at No. 8 Alabama (-5)

Saturday, 4:00 PM ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Money Line: Georgia (-210), Alabama (+175)

Game Total: 55.5 points

FPI Favorite: Georgia by 0.7 (52.1% chance to win outright)

American Athletic Championship

SMU (-4) at No. 23 Tulane

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Money Line: Tulane (-190), SMU (+160)

Game Total: 50.5 points

FPI Favorite: SMU by 8.3 (72.5% chance to win outright)

Sun Belt Championship

Appalachian State at Troy (-6.5)

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, Veterans Memorial Stadium (AL), Troy, AL

Money Line: Troy (-240), Appalachian State (+200)

Game Total: 51.5 points

FPI Favorite: Troy by 6.6 (68.5% chance to win outright)

Big Ten Championship

No. 3 Michigan at No. 17 Iowa (-23)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Money Line: Michigan (-4000), Iowa (+1800)

Game Total: 35.5 points

FPI Favorite: Michigan by 21.6 (92.6% chance to win outright)

ACC Championship

No. 10 Louisville at No. 5 Florida State (-3.5)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Money Line: Florida State (-155), Louisville (+135)

Game Total: 51.5 points

FPI Favorite: Florida State by 9.1 (74.4% chance to win outright)