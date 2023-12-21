NBA betting: Five picks for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA is in action again Thursday night with an eight-game slate for bettors to choose from. The game I'm looking forward to the most has the Indiana Pacers traveling to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies. Ja Morant delivered a superb performance in his first game following his suspension, posting 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists Tuesday against the Pelicans. Against a Pacers team that ranks 30th in points allowed per 100 possessions, he is also well positioned to surpass 30.5 points on Thursday night. A number of Grizzlies `backcourt players are injured, including Marcus Smart. Another Memphis player has been negatively impacted by Morant's return, which leads me to my first recommendation.

Jaren Jackson Jr. under 30.5 points, rebounds and assists: Jackson has gone under this line in three consecutive games, and his usage rate is negatively affected by Morant's return. On Tuesday night, Morant had a 39.5% usage rate against the Pelicans, while Jackson was at 28.8%. While the Pacers rank 30th in points allowed per 100 possessions, they do a decent job limiting rebounds and assists. Considering Jackson Jr.'s current situation, this line seems high.

Cade Cunningham over 31.5 points and assists: Cunningham has had 31 or more points+assists in two consecutive games. Although the Pistons rank 30th in points scored per 100 possessions, Cunningham leads the team with 22.2 points per game. He has a usage rate of 31.1% and should be very productive against a Jazz team that ranks 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Utah also gives up the most assists per game to point guards.

Deandre Ayton over 14.5 points: Ayton scored 16 points Tuesday against the Suns, his former team. Against a Wizards team that ranks 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions, Ayton has a very favorable matchup. As well as giving up a high number of field goals near the rim, Washington also allows opponents to make nearly 72% of those attempts, the highest in the league. The Wizards give up the most points per game to centers.

Coby White over 34.5 points, rebounds and assists: The Bulls are still without Zach LaVine and Torrey Craig, which bodes well for White. White has averaged 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists over the last 12 games and now faces a Spurs team that ranks 24th in points allowed per 100 possessions. San Antonio also allows opponents an effective field goal percentage of 57%, the fifth-highest in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander under 44.5 points, rebounds and assists: Since James Harden joined the Clippers, their defense has surprisingly improved. The Clippers rank seventh in points allowed per 100 possessions for the season. Los Angeles has also done an excellent job defensively containing opposing point guards, especially in the areas of rebounds and assists. Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season, but it will be difficult for him to reach those per-game averages against the Clippers.

Tonight's lines and BPI predictions

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics, Odds by ESPN BET

Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 10-18 (14-14-0)

Pistons: 2-25 (9-17-1)

Line: Jazz (-1.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Jazz (-115), Pistons (-105)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 0.3, straight up 51%, 234.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Keyonte George, (GTD - Foot); Omer Yurtseven, (GTD - Illness); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Thigh)

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Shoulder); Killian Hayes, (GTD - Illness); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle)

New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 16-12 (16-11-1)

Cavaliers: 16-12 (13-14-1)

Line: Pelicans (-2.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Pelicans (-135), Cavaliers (+115)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 1.7, straight up 56%, 230.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow); Cody Zeller, (GTD - Ankle); Herbert Jones, (GTD - Illness); Jonas Valanciunas, (GTD - Illness); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Illness); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Illness); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 4-22 (10-15-1)

Bulls: 12-17 (14-14-1)

Line: Bulls (-5.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Spurs (+180), Bulls (-210)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 8.5, straight up 77%, 234.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Back); Victor Wembanyama, (GTD - Ankle)

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Onuralp Bitim, (GTD - Nose); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 14-12 (14-12-0)

Grizzlies: 7-19 (10-16-0)

Line: Grizzlies (-2.5) Total: 247.5

Money Line: Pacers (+120), Grizzlies (-140)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 0.6, straight up 52%, 243.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Knee)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Foot); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Hamstring)

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 16-10 (17-9-0)

Bucks: 20-7 (12-15-0)

Line: Bucks (-6.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Magic (+240), Bucks (-290)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 8.8, straight up 78%, 241.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (NA - Wrist); Joe Ingles, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); TyTy Washington Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Foot)

LA Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 17-10 (14-13-0)

Thunder: 17-8 (17-7-1)

Line: Thunder (-4.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Clippers (+150), Thunder (-180)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 1.8, straight up 56%, 239.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Hip); Paul George, (GTD - Illness)

Thunder: None reported

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

9 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 15-13 (11-17-0)

Timberwolves: 20-6 (14-9-3)

Line: Timberwolves (-6.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Lakers (+210), Timberwolves (-250)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 5.6, straight up 69%, 231.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Jalen Hood-Schifino, (GTD - Back)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 4-22 (13-13-0)

Blazers: 7-19 (13-13-0)

Line: Blazers (-3.5) Total: 241.5

Money Line: Wizards (+150), Blazers (-175)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 2.3, straight up 58%, 228.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Calf); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Ribs)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Groin)