Week 2 of the NFL schedule kicks off Thursday with an AFC East matchup between the Buffalo Bills and slight favorites Miami Dolphins and will conclude on Monday Night Football when Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles play their home -- and North American -- opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Las Vegas Raiders opened as the biggest underdogs of the week as they're getting more than a touchdown in their road date with the Baltimore Ravens, while the biggest total on the slate belongs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions for their Sunday afternoon game in Detroit. C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are giving up 6.5 points to Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears for Sunday's night game.

Here's a look at all the Week 2 games. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

2024 NFL Week 2 spreads, money line and totals

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins -2.5

Thursday 8:15 PM ET, Prime Video

Money Line: Bills (+120) ; Dolphins (-140)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 50.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 0.4

San Francisco 49ers -5.5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Money Line: 49ers (-250) ; Vikings (+210)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: 49ers by 5

Los Angeles Chargers -6 vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Line movement: opened Chargers -3

Money Line: Chargers (-270) ; Panthers (+220)

Total: 39.5; Opened: 42

FPI favorite: Chargers by 6.8

Indianapolis Colts -3 vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Money Line: Colts (-150) ; Packers (+130)

Total: 40.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Colts by 1.7

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders -1.5

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Money Line: Giants (+105) ; Commanders (-125)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Commanders by 4.3

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys -6

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Money Line: Saints (+220) ; Cowboys (-270)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Cowboys by 4

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -3

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Money Line: Browns (+130) ; Jaguars (-150)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Jaguars by 2.8

New York Jets -3.5 vs. Tennessee Titans

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Money Line: Jets (-185) ; Titans (+155)

Total: 40.5; Opened: 44

FPI favorite: Jets by 2.9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions -7.5

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Money Line: Buccaneers (+290) ; Lions (-360)

Total: 51.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 6.1

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens -9

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Money Line: Raiders (+360) ; Ravens (-450)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 44

FPI favorite: Ravens by 9.2

Seattle Seahawks -3.5 vs. New England Patriots

Sunday 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Money Line: Seahawks (-190) ; Patriots (+160)

Total: 38.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Seahawks by 2.3

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals -1

Sunday 4:05 PM ET, FOX

Money Line: Rams (+EVEN) ; Cardinals (-120)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Rams by 1.4

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs -5.5

Sunday 4:25 PM ET, CBS

Line movement: opened Chiefs -3.5

Money Line: Bengals (+195) ; Chiefs (-230)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 6.2

Pittsburgh Steelers -2.5 vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday 4:25 PM ET, CBS

Line movement: opened Broncos -0.5

Money Line: Steelers (-140) ; Broncos (+120)

Total: 36.5; Opened: 40.5

FPI favorite: Steelers by 3

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans -6

Sunday 8:20 PM ET, NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Bears (+220) ; Texans (-270)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Texans by 5.8

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles -6.5

Monday 8:15 PM ET, ESPN

Line movement: opened Eagles -4

Money Line: Falcons (+230) ; Eagles (-280)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Eagles by 5.5