2024 college football Week 6: Top 25 betting odds, lines

Week 6 of the 2024 college football season is highlighted by a Friday night doubleheader with ranked teams and a slew of conference matchups. Michigan State heads to Eugene to face No. 6 Oregon for the first time in Big Ten play. Oregon will look to keep momentum rolling ahead of a marquee Week 7 matchup with No. 3 Ohio State.

Meanwhile No. 25 UNLV, fresh off its first victory without former QB Matthew Sluka, will face former Buckeye Kyle McCord and Syracuse. The Saturday slate features No. 9 Missouri and No. 25 Texas A&M (Noon p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+).

Things wrap up with an ACC nightcap as Cam Ward and No. 8 Miami head to Berkley for the first time to face California (10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN).

Here are all the odds and lines for games with Top 25 teams on the Week 6 slate.

All odds are accurate as of timestamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

Michigan State at No. 6 Oregon (-24)

Friday, 9 p.m. ET, FOX

Records: Michigan State 3-2; Oregon 4-0

Opening Line: Oregon -24.5, O/U 52.5 (-105)

Money line: Michigan State (+1200); Oregon (-2500)

Over/Under: 52.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Oregon by 22.7 points, 92% probability to win game

Syracuse at No. 25 UNLV (-6.5)

Friday, 9 p.m. ET, FS1

Records: Syracuse 3-1; UNLV 4-0

Opening Line: UNLV -4.5, O/U 57.5 (-115)

Money line: Syracuse (+195); UNLV (-230)

Over/Under: 59.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection UNLV by 12.5 points, 79% probability to win game

UCLA at No. 7 Penn State (-27.5)

Saturday, Noon ET, FOX

Records: UCLA 1-3; Penn State 4-0

Opening Line: Penn State -27.5, O/U 45.5 (EVEN)

Money line: UCLA (+1800); Penn State (-4000)

Over/Under: 46.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Penn State by 27.3 points, 95% probability to win game

No. 9 Missouri (-2) at No. 25 Texas A&M

Saturday, Noon ET, ABC, ESPN+\

Records: Missouri 4-0; Texas A&M 4-1

Opening Line: Texas A&M -2, O/U 49.5 (-105)

Money line: Missouri (+110); Texas A&M (-130)

Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Missouri by 0.7 points, 52% probability to win game

SMU at No. 22 Louisville (-7)

Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

Records: SMU 4-1; Louisville 3-1

Opening Line: Louisville -7, O/U 58.5 (EVEN)

Money line: SMU (+210); Louisville (-250)

Over/Under: 56.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Louisville by 6.6 points, 67% probability to win game

Iowa at No. 3 Ohio State (-20.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+

Records: Iowa 3-1; Ohio State 4-0

Opening Line: Ohio State -23.5, O/U 42.5 (-115)

Money line: Iowa (+800); Ohio State (-1400)

Over/Under: 44.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Ohio State by 19.6 points, 90% probability to win game

Auburn at No. 5 Georgia (-24)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Auburn 2-3; Georgia 3-1

Opening Line: Georgia -27, O/U 49.5 (-105)

Money line: Auburn (+1200); Georgia (-2500)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Georgia by 21.1 points, 91% probability to win game

No. 12 Ole Miss (-9) at South Carolina

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Ole Miss 4-1; South Carolina 3-1

Opening Line: Ole Miss -10, O/U 51.5 (-105)

Money line: Ole Miss (-350); South Carolina (+280)

Over/Under: 52.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Ole Miss by 10.3 points, 75% probability to win game

No. 23 Indiana (-13.5) at Northwestern

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Records: Indiana 5-0; Northwestern 2-2

Opening Line: Indiana -13, O/U 43.5 (-115)

Money line: Indiana (-550); Northwestern (+425)

Over/Under: 42.5 (O -110, U -105)

FPI Projection Indiana by 15.8 points, 85% probability to win game

No. 1 Alabama (-22) at Vanderbilt

Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Records: Alabama 4-0; Vanderbilt 2-2

Opening Line: Alabama -24.5, O/U 55.5 (-110)

Money line: Alabama (-1800); Vanderbilt (+1000)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Alabama by 22.3 points, 92% probability to win game

No. 15 Clemson (-14) at Florida State

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Clemson 3-1; Florida State 1-4

Opening Line: Clemson -15.5, O/U 46.5 (-110)

Money line: Clemson (-700); Florida State (+500)

Over/Under: 47.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Clemson by 12.6 points, 80% probability to win game

Utah State at No. 21 Boise State (-27)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, FS2

Records: Utah State 1-3; Boise State 3-1

Opening Line: Boise State -28, O/U 65.5 (-110)

Money line: Utah State (+1500); Boise State (-3500)

Over/Under: 65.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Boise State by 30.1 points, 97% probability to win game

No. 4 Tennessee (-13.5) at Arkansas

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Tennessee 4-0; Arkansas 3-2

Opening Line: Tennessee -13.5, O/U 60.5 (-115)

Money line: Tennessee (-525); Arkansas (+400)

Over/Under: 59.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Tennessee by 14 points, 82% probability to win game

No. 10 Michigan at Washington (-2.5)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Records: Michigan 4-1; Washington 3-2

Opening Line: Washington -2.5, O/U 41.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Michigan (+115); Washington (-135)

Over/Under: 41.5 (O EVEN, U -120)

FPI Projection Washington by 2.9 points, 58% probability to win game

No. 11 USC (-8) at Minnesota

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Records: USC 3-1; Minnesota 2-3

Opening Line: USC -9.5, O/U u51.5 (-110)

Money line: USC (-320); Minnesota (+260)

Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection USC by 8.4 points, 71% probability to win game

Baylor at No. 16 Iowa State (-11.5)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Records: Baylor 2-3; Iowa State 4-0

Opening Line: Iowa State -12.5, O/U 46.5 (-105)

Money line: Baylor (+380); Iowa State (-500)

Over/Under: 45.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Iowa State by 10.9 points, 77% probability to win game