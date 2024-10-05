Anita Marks explains why she likes laying the points on the Vikings when they take on the Jets in London. (0:24)

Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off early Sunday morning with a matchup of two teams looking to make a statement. The undefeated (4-0) Minnesota Vikings, led by MVP candidate Sam Darnold, face Darnold former team, the New York Jets, led by Aaron Rodgers.

So far this season the Vikings have looked like one of the best teams in the league, with a strong offense with Darnold, Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones in the mix. Rodgers and the Jets are coming of a disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4. The Jets' offense was underwhelming to say the least in the loss and will be looking to bounce back. The NFL international game begins at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know to bet on the Vikings-Jets game, including a pick from betting analyst Anita Marks.

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

Game lines

Spread: Viking -2.5

Money line: Vikings (-140), Jets (+120)

Over/Under: 40.5

First-half spread: Vikings -0.5 (+102), Jets +0.5 (-120)

Vikings total points: 19.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Jets total points: 20.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

The props

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets look to bounce back in London against one of the hottest teams in the league. Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Passing

Aaron Rodgers total passing yards: 224.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Rodgers total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +110/Under -155)

Sam Darnold total passing yards: 224.5 (Over Even/Under -130)

Darnold total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +110/Under -140)

Rushing

Aaron Jones total rushing yards: 59.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Breece Hall total rushing yards: 49.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Braelon Allen total rushing yards: 34.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Ty Chandler total rushing yards: 24.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Sam Darnold total rushing yards: 9.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Receiving

Justin Jefferson total receiving yards: 79.5 (Over Even/Under -130)

Garrett Wilson total receiving yards: 49.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

Jordan Addison total receiving yards: 39.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Mike Williams total receiving yards: 34.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Allen Lazard total receiving yards: 34.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Breece Hall total receiving yards: 29.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Tyler Conklin total receiving yards: 29.5 (Over Even/Under -130)

Aaron Jones total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Johnny Mundt total receiving yards: 14.5 (Over -130/Under Even)

Jalen Nailor total receiving yards: 9.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

Anita Marks' picks

Vikings -2.5

This is Sam Darnold's revenge game. He said this week that he wants to win this one badly against his former team. Darnold is crushing it in Minnesota and has the Vikings' offense ranked in the top 5. Expect Brian Flores will to have the Vikings' defense ready to get after Aaron Rodgers, who was sacked five times last week against the Denver Broncos. This game could get ugly across.

Betting trends

Courtesy ESPN Research

The Vikings have the highest cover margin through four games (+15.9) for a team to start 4-0 outright since the 2007 Patriots (+16.5). It's tied for the 2nd-best cover margin through four games in the last decade (2023 Bills: +16.3, 2016 Eagles: +15.9). Unders were 5-0 in games played in Europe last season (3-0 in London).

The Jets lost as 8.5-point favorites against the Broncos last week. Teams coming off losses as 7-point favorites are 192-142-11 ATS since 2000 (.575) and 4-0 ATS this season.

The Jets are 4-12 ATS in nonconference games under Robert Saleh.

The Jets are 9-4 outright and ATS in October under Robert Saleh. The Vikings are 8-1 outright and 6-3 ATS in October under Kevin O'Connell.

