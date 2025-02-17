Open Extended Reactions

ESPN Africa will broadcast the upcoming World Baseball Classic Qualifiers live from Taiwan, as South Africa's national baseball team fights for a place in the prestigious 2026 World Baseball Classic.

The qualifiers, taking place from February 21-25 at the Taipei Dome, will see South Africa face off against top international competition, including Nicaragua, Chinese Taipei, and Spain in their pool.

With only two spots available in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, the stakes are high, and ESPN Africa is ensuring fans across the continent can follow every moment of South Africa's journey.

Key fixtures in the qualifiers:

• Friday, 21 February - 06:00 on ESPN: South Africa vs. Nicaragua

• Saturday, 22 February - 13:00 on ESPN2: Chinese Taipei vs. South Africa

• Sunday, 23 February - 06:00 on ESPN: South Africa vs. Spain

• Tuesday, 25 February - 13:00: 2nd vs. 3rd place decider (channel TBC if applicable)

South Africa's roster for the 2025 #WorldBaseballClassic Qualifiers: pic.twitter.com/kvXjdEFqCv — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) February 3, 2025

The tournament follows a round-robin format, with the top team securing an automatic spot in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The second and third-ranked teams will battle in a final decider on 25 February for the remaining qualification place.

For updates on the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers and from the world of American sports, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit Africa.espn.com.

How to tune in to ESPN:

ESPN: DStv 218, Starsat 248

ESPN2: DStv 219, Starsat 249

• All times are stated in CAT / SAST

• Schedule subject to change