One of the CAF Champions League's great modern rivalries will resume on Saturday as South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns host Egypt's Al Ahly in a semi-final first leg clash at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Sundowns are smarting from a 2-1 Nedbank Cup semi-final loss to Kaizer Chiefs which dashed their treble hopes. However, this affords them an opportunity to focus all their resources on the Champions League and Betway Premiership.

Masandawana have a superb record against Al Ahly in recent years. However, Ahly have been more consistent in the knockout rounds of the CAF Champions League. Sundowns have been a powerhouse in African football over the last decade, but have only won the 2016 Champions League and the 2023 African Football League to show for it.

Defending champions Ahly are the most successful team in African football history with 12 Champions League titles to their names.

Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso lost last season's final to Ahly while in charge of Tunisia's Espérance. Having beaten his former club with Sundowns in this season's quarter-finals, he will now look to settle the score with the Egyptian giants.

Mamelodi Sundowns boast a formidable line up and will hope they have enough in the tank to defeat Al Ahly in their CAF Champions League semifinals first leg clash. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Saturday, April 19 at 3:00 PM CAT (1:00 PM GMT, 9:00 AM ET)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team news:

Mothobi Mvala, Lebo Mothiba and Themba Zwane all missed Sundowns' 2-1 Nedbank Cup semi-final defeat to Kaizer Chiefs despite Cardoso saying two weeks ago that they were close to fitness. Rivaldo Coetzee and Siyabonga Mabena are other long-term injury absentees for Masandawana.

As per Egyptian publication Masrawy, Al Ahly were dealt a double injury blow in the 1-1 Egyptian Premier League draw with fellow CAF Champions League semi-finalists Pyramids FC.

Attiat Allah suffered a hamstring strain and his replacement at left-back, Karim El Debes, suffered an ankle injury. The extent of both knocks is unclear.

Expected lineups:

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Grant Kekana | CB Lucas Suárez | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena | CM Jayden Adams

LW Peter Shalulile | ST Iqraam Rayners | RW Lucas Ribeiro Costa

Al Ahly

GK Mohamed El Shenawy

LB Karim El Debes | CB Ramy Rabia | CB Achraf Dari | RB Mohamed Hany

CM Marwan Attia | CM Akram Tawfik

LW Achraf Bencharki | AM Nejc Gradišar | RW Emam Ashour

ST Wessam Abou Ali

Stats:

Al Ahly have won four of the last five CAF Champions League titles.

Mamelodi Sundowns are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Al Ahly (4 W, 3 D).