Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns - Brazilians look to stretch PSL lead beyond Pirates

After South Africa turns its eyes upon the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday, title favourites Mamelodi Sundowns will face a crucial fixture against Cape Town City further south.

After a 3-0 win over Richards Bay, Sundowns head into the weekend 12 points clear at the top of the Betway Premiership, while second-placed Orlando Pirates have two games in hand.

This is one of only five games Miguel Cardoso's men have left in the league season and a win would put them at least within seven points of wrapping up the title - potentially even fewer should Pirates drop points against Kaizer Chiefs.

Saturday evening's match will also be crucial for Cape Town City as they look to avoid relegation.

With Royal AM having automatically been disqualified from the Premier Soccer League after their license was revoked, the team that finishes 15th in the Premiership will play in the promotion/relegation playoffs together with the second and third-placed sides in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. As it stands, City are 15th and on course for a survival fight.

Sundowns picked up a comfortable 3-0 win in the reverse fixture with a Peter Shalulile brace and a goal from Lucas Ribeiro Costa. Whatever the result is on Saturday, it will have a serious bearing on both ends of the Premiership table.

Key details:

Date: Saturday, May 3 at 6:00 PM CAT (4:00 PM GMT, 12:00 PM ET)

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team news:

Striker Lebo Mothiba, winger Siyabonga Mabena and centre-back Rivaldo Coetze have been long-term injury absentees for Sundowns. Additionally, left-back Asekho Tiwani picked up a recent injury with the South African U20 national team.

Expected lineups:

Cape Town City

GK Darren Keet

LB Tshegofatso Nyama | CB Lorenzo Gordinho | CB Nathan Idumba Fasika | RB Siphamandla Dondolo

CM Fortune Makaringe | CM Gabriel Amato | CM Thabo Nodada

LW Jaedin Rhodes | ST Haashim Domingo | RW Darwin González

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Grant Kekana | CB Mosa Lebusa | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena | CM Jayden Adams

LW Peter Shalulile | ST Iqraam Rayners | RW Lucas Ribeiro Costa

Stats:

None of the last seven matches between Sundowns and City have seen goals from both sides.

Four of the last seven matches between Sundowns and City have been 0-0 draws.

City are winless in their last 13 matches in all competitions.