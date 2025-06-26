The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss Argentina's stunning win over the Lions and whether it's time the tourists head to South America. (1:16)

Four-time Rugby World Cup champions South Africa will kick off their season by hosting the Barbarians at Cape Town's DHL Stadium in the Qatar Airways Cup on Saturday.

The match against invitational side the Barbarians provides a perfect opportunity for mastermind Rassie Erasmus to test out new combinations, not only in the front row but all over the field for the number one-ranked Springboks.

The 2024 season was a roaring success for Erasmus's Springboks, with 11 wins and two defeats -- both against sides they also recorded wins against (Ireland and Argentina). South Africa also clinched their first Rugby Championship title since 2019.

Arguably, the most significant setback in an almost perfect 2024 came in a match they were not involved in -- the neck injury sustained by prop Steven Kitshoff in a September Currie Cup match for Western Province which led to his retirement from rugby early in 2025.

The Barbarians clash will be followed by Tests against Italy (July 5 & 12) and Georgia (July 19) before the Rugby Championship.

Key details:

Date: Saturday, June 28 at 5:10 PM CAT (3:10 PM GMT, 11:10 AM ET)

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Referee: AJ Jacobs How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

South Africa last played against the Barbarians in November 2016, in a tight affair that ended in a 31-31 tie at Wembley Stadium in London. Craig Mercer - CameraSport via Getty Images

Team news:

There are four uncapped players in the Springbok 23 - including starting prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye and flanker Vincent Tshituka. On the bench, hooker Marnus van der Merwe and prop Neethling Fouche will be hoping to wear the green and gold for the first time.

Lood de Jager returns to the starting lineup at lock following persistent injury problems since his last Springbok Test in the 2023 Rugby Championship. Pieter-Steph du Toit has recovered from his injury, but was not named in the matchday 23.

Erasmus has opted for a 5-3 split, with scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, flyhalf/fullback Manie Libbok and centre Andre Esterhuizen the trio of backs.

The Barbarians were last in action in June 2024, beating Fiji 45-32. They have yet to announce their starting lineup at the time of writing, but have announced a strong squad, including Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden.

Baa-baas coach Robbie Deans has included seven All Blacks. Loose forwards Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell and Hoskins Sotutu are joined by scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow, utility back Peter Umaga-Jensen, and wingers Leicester Fainga'anuku and Mark Tele'a.

Utility back Manie Libbok will be on the bench for the Springboks against the Barbarians. Paul Harding/Getty Images

Springboks:

Starting backs: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morne van den Berg

Starting forwards: 8 Jean-Luc du Preez, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche

Replacements: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Andre Esterhuizen

Barbarians:

Forwards: Cian Healy, Will Collier, Hassane Kolingar, Paul Alo-Emile, Camille Chat, John "Ricky" Riccitelli, David Ribbans, Ruben van Heerden, Josh Beehre, Hoskins Sotutu, Peter O'Mahony, Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Lachlan Boshier

Backs: Tawera Kerr Barlow, Santiago Arata Perrone, Melvyn Jaminet, Josh Jacomb, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Mark Tele'a, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Joe Marchant

Stats:

The teams have faced one another on eight occasions, with four Barbarians wins, three Springbok wins, and a draw.

South Africa have won 15 of their last 17 matches.