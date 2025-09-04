Open Extended Reactions

As Nigeria prepare to go into two decisive 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa, forward Moses Simon says the Super Eagles must 'give no excuses' after a series of poor performances.

Nigeria sit fourth in Group C with seven points after just one win and four draws from their previous six games. Three of those draws came at home, including an energy-sapping 1-1 result at home to Zimbabwe in June.

With only the group winners guaranteed a spot at the 2026 World Cup, Nigeria must win their four remaining matches to have a realistic shot at qualifying.

Simon, one of the more senior players in the team, says there can be no excuses, telling ESPN: "We just have to win, there are no excuses. It doesn't matter who scores, we don't care, we just want to win."

He added that every player would need to take more responsibility and be prepared to speak up and do whatever it takes to qualify for the World Cup: "If you know anything you can do to make us win, do it.

"If you feel you're better than who the coach wants to put, it is easy -- speak with the coach. If you feel that if you go into the pitch, you will score five goals, it is easy, just say it.

"Everyone can stand up for you, we can speak with the coach that you have to play because now there is no time for excuses. We just need to give everything that we can. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't happen, let us know, 'Yes, we gave our best.'"

Moses Simon says anyone on the pitch needs to make an effort to score goals in Nigeria's battle to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup: "A defender can score, a midfielder can score, even a striker can score. We just need to do it collectively." Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The Super Eagles were expected to dominate the group consisting of the likes of Rwanda, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Benin Republic and South Africa, but started off poorly and have seen things go downhill from there, with a qualifying campaign disrupted by managerial changes, with José Peseiro, Finidi George, and new coach Eric Sekou Chelle each taking charge of matches in the series.

The Super Eagles were also without forward Victor Osimhen and several key players for parts of the campaign, and Simon admitted the instability has taken its toll.

"I cannot say or point finger on someone because there are a lot of stuff going on," Simon said, reflecting on what exactly it was that had shaped the disappointing run so far.

"You can see how many coaches played the qualifiers. First, it was Peseiro, then after Finidi, and after a new coach again, and we know every coach has their own tactics.

"Also with some players that didn't play the last qualification in June -- I was not there, about six key players were also not there, that was also a problem. I will not say without them the team will not live but I think these things would make great impact in the team. And now, we are trying to catch up because it is not easy."

Still, Simon praised Sekou Chelle, who has come under increased fire after a failed CHAN campaign, for instilling a new fighting spirit in the squad, something he said this current iteration of Super Eagles have lacked in comparison to their predecessors.

The Paris FC player continued: "He's trying to push, he never gives up and he's trying to inspire the boys to fight no matter what, which for me is one of the things we need because the old national team, the old players then, they always fight.

"Not fight on the pitch, they fight to play. They fight for the shirt, they fight for the badge, which for me he is really good for the players also and he is good for the nation."

For a team with some of the most lethal strikers on the continent, Nigeria have scored just seven goals so far and conceded six. They only scored two in their last two qualifiers. Simon said the team must both rediscover their scoring edge and defend better.

"We need to score more goals because the Super Eagles of those days and the Super Eagles of now, I think those days before twenty minutes, the game is over," Simon said.

"And in terms of defending, they defended very well. Now, we are trying to adapt because for me, we just need to score goals for us to avoid all these. This is something that needs to change because you can see it affected even the CHAN team. They didn't score a lot of goals and when the opponent have their chances, they finish it quickly.

"This is something we need to change generally because sometimes when you say goals, people think it's just strikers. Wingers need to score goals. The last AFCON, I think Ekong had three goals and he's a defender. A defender can score, a midfielder can score, even a striker can score. We just need to do it collectively. Score goals and defend well and all of us have to do it together as a team."

Despite the odds being stacked so highly against them, Simon remains confident the Super Eagles can qualify for the World Cup: "My confidence level is high because we have it in us to qualify.

"In terms of the spirit, everything is high and myself, I have the belief and dream to be there. As team we are ready to work and to encourage the young ones also, we need to work together. We have to get the job done because this is our opportunity and we can't miss it."

Nigeria are also banking on some help from off the pitch. Group leaders South Africa fielded an ineligible player against Lesotho and could be docked three points by FIFA. That decision has been inexplicably delayed, leading to some administrative tensions, but Simon says the players cannot afford to focus on that.

"We just need to focus on our game, focus on the game plan and try to win game and we would see because we never know. Football is football. Lesotho came to our home and they picked a point with other teams, so why not? We are not scared; we just need to focus on our own goal."

Nigeria face Rwanda in Uyo before travelling to South Africa. Only first place in the group guarantees a World Cup spot, with the best four runners-up going into an intercontinental playoff.