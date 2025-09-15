Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United - Who will top the PSL table by the end of this clash?

Ale Moreno was left confused by the way Ruben Amorim set Manchester United up in their derby defeat to Manchester City. (1:48)

Kaizer Chiefs will host Sekhukhune United on Tuesday in a top-of the table Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium.

Both teams are unbeaten with four wins and a draw from their first five Premiership matches. Sekhukhune have a goal difference of +7 and Kaizer Chiefs +5, so Eric Tinkler's men are ahead currently, but the winner of this game will sit top of the table by the end of Tuesday night.

Mamelodi Sundowns moved top on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Magesi FC, but Sundowns have played six games, whereas Chiefs and Sekhukhune have each played five, and the winner on Tuesday can surpass the defending champions for the time being.

Amakhosi beat Sekhukhune to a CAF Confederation Cup place this year by winning the Nedbank Cup. Sekhukhune, having finished fourth in last season's Premiership, were in line to join Stellenbosch as South Africa's second representative in Africa's second-tier club competition.

However, although Chiefs finished ninth in the Premiership, they effectively sealed their Confederation Cup spot when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, though it was not officially confirmed at the time.

This is because the runner-up in the Nedbank Cup is handed the CAF Confederation Cup spot reserved for the winner if the winner qualifies for the CAF Champions League - which Chiefs' final opponents, Orlando Pirates - ultimately did.

That said, it was no doubt even sweeter for Chiefs to progress to the Confederation Cup as Nedbank Cup winners, having got one over their age-old rivals in the final in a 2-1 victory.

Neither Chiefs nor Sekhukhune was initially expected to challenge for the Betway Premiership title this season. However, both will be daring to dream at this point. Nevertheless, at the very least, this is a clash which could be crucial in deciding the race for CAF spots next season.

South Africa international Thabo Cele of Kaizer Chiefs. Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Key details

Date: Tuesday, September 16 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: FNB Stadium

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team news:

Given Msimango and Rushwin Dortley are Chiefs' long-term injury absentees who are most unlikely to feature. Aden McCarthy, Etiosa Ighodaro and Nkanyiso Shinga have also missed recent matches, but the international break is likely to have given them time to recover.

Expected lineups

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Brandon Peterson

LB Brad Cross | CB Aden McCarthy | CB Inácio Miguel | RB Thabiso Monyane

CM Sibongiseni Mthethwa | CM Thabo Cele

LW Pule Mmodi | AM Mduduzi Shabalala | RW Makabi Lilepo

ST Flávio Silva

Sekhukhune United

GK Renaldo Leaner

LB Tsepo Matsimbi | CB Bright Ndlovu | CB Medupi Thokolo | RB Vuyo Letlapa

CM Thabang Monare | CM Siphesihle Mkhize

LW Keletso Makgalwa | AM Ngoanamello Rammala | RW Vusimuzi Mncube

ST Bradley Grobler

Stats

Bradley Grobler has scored 10 goals in 24 appearances against Kaizer Chiefs in all competitions.

Kaizer Chiefs are the only team in the Betway Premiership that has yet to concede in 2025-26. Sekhukhune have conceded only one league goal all season.