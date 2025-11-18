Eben Etzebeth sees 'nice opportunity' for Springboks to improve Dublin record

Open Extended Reactions

Lock Eben Etzebeth, who increased his Test cap tally to 139 against France two weeks ago, has said the Springboks are looking forward to Saturday's showdown against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium and added that it would be a "nice opportunity" to try to change their fortunes in Dublin, where they last won a Test in 2012.

The teams last met in South Africa in July 2024, with each side winning one game, but Etzebeth said facing Ireland at home was a completely different challenge against a "great team".

"They've been in the top three of the world rankings for the last couple of years, so they are a quality outfit and we are looking forward to this game," Etzebeth said.

"When we received the calendar at the beginning of the year, this fixture was definitely one that stood out, so we're excited. It's going to be a good match. We haven't won here in a while, so it's a nice opportunity for us."

Etzebeth brushed off suggestions that their 19-16 defeat against Ireland in Dublin in 2022 would motivate them to avenge that result, with the most experienced player in South African rugby history saying: "This is a completely different challenge. That was over a year and a half ago. A lot can happen in rugby in one week, and many things have changed since then."

When quizzed about the influence the Irish-based players RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn, and Boks assistant coaches Felix Jones and Jerry Flannery - both of whom played Test rugby in Emerald Green, have had in preparing the team for the clash, Etzebeth said while they may have extra insight into the Irish way of doing things, the hosts would not be caught out by that.

"We have quite a few foreigners in our management group, but we don't see them as such - we see them as part of the Springboks, and we get along very well with all of them," Etzebeth said.

"And obviously, guys like RG and Jean have more insight into the Irish, but it's professional rugby, and Ireland will be smart and probably change a few things."

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, meanwhile, revealed that Franco Mostert, who received a red card in the 12th minute of their clash against Italy last week, would have a disciplinary hearing in the next two days, while Lood de Jager, who received a red card a fortnight ago against France, would also appeal his suspension.