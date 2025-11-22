Lakshya Sen in Australian Open semifinal, Anahat vs Joshna in India Open final: Indian Sports LIVE, Nov 22

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
November is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on November 22, 2025.
What's on today?
Badminton: Lakshya Sen takes on Chou Tien Chen in the semifinals of the BWF Australian Open.
Squash: Anahat Singh takes on Joshna Chinappa in an all-Indian women's final of the Daly College SRFI Indian Open.
What happened yesterday?
Football: India announced a 23-member squad for AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.
Badminton: Lakshya Sen defeated Ayush Shetty in straight games to reach the BWF Australian Open semifinal.
Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Chirag Shetty lost to Fajar Alfian - Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in the BWF Australian Open QF.
Squash: Anahat Singh set up a clash against Joshna Chinappa in a generational Indian Open final.
Chess: First game of both World Cup semifinals ended in a draw.