Xabi Alonso praised the "unity" of his Real Madrid team after a 2-1 LaLiga win at Alavés eased some of the pressure on the under-fire coach.

Kylian Mbappé put Madrid ahead in the first half at Mendizorroza and Carlos Vicente levelled for the hosts after the break, before Rodrygo scored a late winner, with Vinícius Júnior providing the assist.

The victory left Madrid four points behind rivals Barcelona at the top of the table, after a disappointing run of results including three league draws and a loss to Celta Vigo led club executives to discuss Alonso's future.

Alonso's relationship with Vinícius has been scrutinised since the star forward's angry reaction at being substituted in October's Clásico, but the pair hugged after the Brazil star was taken off late in the Alavés game.

"We're all together, we're fighting together in the good moments and not so good moments," Alonso said in his postmatch news conference. "The team fought well. The start was very good, and we were able to go ahead again at the end. Unity is fundamental."

Madrid now have two more matches before the Christmas break, visiting Talavera de la Reina in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, before hosting Sevilla in LaLiga next weekend.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo hugs his manager Xabi Alonso after being substituted during their win over Alaves. Getty Images

"We're very focused on doing our thing," Alonso said. "We're together, preparing for a game every three days. The lads deserve a lot of credit for the win. We had a lot of absentees, [defender Victor] Valdepeñas had his debut.

"We're all together in this. We have the Copa on Wednesday and then Sevilla. There's a long way to go, but we have to be consistent in the good things we did today."

ESPN reported that Madrid's defeat to Celta Vigo on Dec. 7 -- which was followed by a 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League -- led Madrid's board to discuss alternatives to Alonso, with doubts over the coach's management of his squad.

"The game against Celta wasn't a good game, we lacked a lot of things," Alonso said on Sunday. "Today there were a lot of positives and some things to improve. To keep winning games, we need to be consistent."

Alonso added he believed Madrid should have been awarded a second-half penalty for a foul on Vinicius.

"It seemed a clear penalty to me," Alonso said. "I'm very surprised [the referee] didn't go to the VAR."