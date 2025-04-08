Open Extended Reactions

Former Arizona State big man Jayden Quaintance, a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA draft, has committed to Mark Pope and Kentucky, his father, Haminn Quaintance told ESPN on Tuesday, nearly a year after decommitting from the Wildcats.

"We always liked Kentucky," Haminn Quaintance said. "He was committed there before John Calipari left for Arkansas, which is the reason we ended up at Arizona State. We were always hoping they'd come back around and recruit him. It didn't make sense for Coach Pope last time, trying to take on one of Cal's guys, but this time it really felt like he wanted him to be there."

Quaintance picked Kentucky over the likes of Auburn, USC, Kansas, Ohio State and others.

Quaintance was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman and All-Defensive teams, only the fifth player in conference history to earn that distinction, after averaging 9.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 29 minutes per game.

He did so despite being the youngest player in college basketball last season, arriving on campus in Tempe at 16 years old after graduating high school a year early. He is not eligible for the 2025 draft because of the NBA age limit, which stipulates that a player must turn 19 years old in the calendar year of the draft. Quaintance played this entire college season as a 17-year-old, which is nearly unprecedented.

Quaintance injured his knee Feb. 23 in a game against Kansas State, ultimately requiring him to have surgery March 19 to repair a torn ACL. His father said doctors who conducted the surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix expect him to be cleared for contact six months following his injury, and ready for the start of the season in November.

"Kentucky presented us with a very detailed plan for how they plan on bringing Jayden back with the trainers and how they want to use him once he's healthy," Haminn Quaintance said. "The way that they use their big men as offensive hubs, he really fits into that system. Jayden didn't want to go somewhere where he'd just be a screener. Coach Pope made him feel really good. They went really deep on the analytics, going into things most coaches don't even think of."

At 6-foot-10, Quaintance was one of the best shot blockers in college basketball, boasting a 7-5 wingspan, outstanding mobility and strong instincts on both ends of the floor. He's a strong passer, a significant weapon creating his own shot from the perimeter or finishing out of pick-and-rolls, and he has the versatility to slide all over the floor defensively.

He was considered one of the best available players in the transfer portal and will be closely studied by NBA executives in Lexington next season.

Kentucky will need to overhaul its roster almost entirely after graduating seven of its top nine scorers this offseason: Amari Williams, Andrew Carr, Lamont Butler, Jaxson Robinson, Koby Brea, Ansley Almonor and Kerr Kriisa (who transferred to Cincinnati).

Pope has already added a few transfers, including Pitt guard Jaland Lowe, Alabama big man Mouhamed Dioubate, and Tulane forward Kam Williams. He will also enroll three highly regarded freshmen: point guard Acaden Lewis, shooting guard Jasper Johnson and big man Malachi Moreno.

Along with Duke, Kentucky is heavily involved with the top remaining uncommitted high school senior, Nate Ament, who, like Quaintance, is also projected as a top-5 pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.