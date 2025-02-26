Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 F1 season gets underway for practice at Albert Park on Friday, March 14. Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Australian Grand Prix organisers said they have lifted a ban on motor sport fans entering the Albert Park track after the Formula 1 race in a return to tradition.

The practice of fans being allowed to walk along the track post-race and get up close to drivers on the podium was banned last year following a crowd invasion in 2023.

A large number of fans got onto the track in the closing stages of that race and were able to reach the stranded Haas car driven by Nico Hulkenberg.

Organisers said the "track walk" was back, though, following approval from authorities.

"The track walk is a unique and cherished experience for our fans, and we are very excited to be able to welcome it back for 2025 and have this incredible moment shared around the world," Australian Grand Prix Corporation boss Travis Auld said on Wednesday.